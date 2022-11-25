Drop Shipping Global Market Estimated To Grow At A 31% Rate

Drop Shipping Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Drop Shipping Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Drop Shipping Global Market Report 2022”, the drop shipping industry is predicted to reach a value of $192.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.46%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The drop shipping market is expected to grow to $568.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.14%. The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to drive the drop shipping market.

Key Trends In The Drop Shipping Market

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the drop shipping business is a key trend in the market. Major companies are integrating AI technology into the existing platforms. AI technology offers benefits such as personalization, automation of the process, analyzing data, and eliminating unwanted data. For instance, in 2021, AliDropship, a US-based subsidiary of Ali express for the drop shipping business, introduced Sellika, a new AI product description generator to automate product descriptions. This plugin assists in editing product descriptions, editing colors, and category descriptions, and offers a stop word list for titles.

Overview Of The Drop Shipping Market

The drop shipping market consists of sales of drop shipping services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to fulfil or distribute an order without maintaining an inventory. Drop shipping refers to an order fulfilment process where a brand or store does not stock the goods it sells but instead buys the item from a third party, such as a wholesaler or manufacturer and ships the product directly to the buyer.

Drop Shipping Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Toys, Hobby and DIY, Furniture and Appliances, Electronics and Media, Food and Personal Care, Fashion

• By Type: Business Extensions, Print on Demand, Creation of the Product, Product Reselling

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

• By Geography: The global drop shipping market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AliDropship(Sunshine Ecommerce Technologies LLC), Doba Inc, SaleHoo Group Limited, Shopify Inc, Winx, Sunrise wholesale merchandise LLC, Megagoods Inc, Dropshipzone, Inventory Source, Printify Inc, Drop Ship Direct

Drop Shipping Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides drop shipping global market forecast and in-depth drop shipping market research. The market report analyzes drop shipping global market size, drop shipping market growth drivers, drop shipping global market segments, drop shipping market major players, drop shipping global market growth across geographies, and drop shipping market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

