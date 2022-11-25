Royalton Barracks/ DUI II/ Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2005375
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 11/24/2022 at approximately 7:13 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4/ Quechee Hartland Road, Hartford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI II/ Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Lindsay M. Mcfadden
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/24/2022 at approximately 7:07 PM VSP dispatch received a call from a motorist advising of a grey Toyota Forerunner operating in a reckless manner. Troopers responded and located the described vehicle. The operator was identified as Lindsay Mcfadden who showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Mcfadden was subsequently arrested for DUI and released with a citation to appear in Windsor Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.