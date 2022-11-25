Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ DUI II/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B2005375

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski                          

STATION:  Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/24/2022 at approximately 7:13 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4/ Quechee Hartland Road, Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II/ Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Lindsay M. Mcfadden                                        

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/24/2022 at approximately 7:07 PM VSP dispatch received a call from a motorist advising of a grey Toyota Forerunner operating in a reckless manner. Troopers responded and located the described vehicle. The operator was identified as Lindsay Mcfadden who showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Mcfadden was subsequently arrested for DUI and released with a citation to appear in Windsor Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/6/2022 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

