Vietjet offers double promotions to celebrate the biggest shopping season

HCM CITY — Two attractive promotions are offered by Vietjet to passengers to celebrate the atmosphere of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping festivals across the world.

From November 25 to November 28, hundreds of thousands Vietjet Eco tickets with up to 99 per cent discount will be open sales to passengers buying tickets and applying the “BLACKFRIDAY2022” code at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

Promotional tickets (excluding taxes and fees) are applied on all domestic and international routes with a flexible flight time from December 15, 2022, to April 20, 2023 (excluding national holidays).

In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub, Vietjet has said.

It added passengers also have the opportunity to get a VNĐ200,000 voucher when booking tickets with Vietjet, successfully paying and registering information at evoucher.vietjetair.com during four golden days of the promotion.

Vietjet is ready to welcome passengers on flights that carrying happiness and smiles with the new and modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, high-class products, services and utilities, fresh and hot meals along with many cultural and artistic performances on the altitude of 10,000 meters.

