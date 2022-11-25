Fictional Story Takes Readers on a Fascinating Journey Back in Time Through the Bible

Xulon Press presents a fun read combining fictional fantasy with a biblical twist.

COHOES, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author JB Goode provides readers with a thought-provoking story of spiritual growth in Bible Jumper: How It All Began ($12.49, paperback, 9781662863745; $5.99, e-book, 9781662863752).

JB Goode created a delightful fictional fantasy following main character Sam, who like many Christians, is struggling with faith and discovering his calling in life. Readers follow the story of Sam, as he travels back to Bible times and meets various key figures from the Bible. Through his interactions with these biblical people, he learns about faith, the gifts God gives us and ultimately what his calling in life was destined to be. Throughout his journey, Sam questions whether this adventure is in his mind or is God purposely allowing him to travel back in time for a reason? Readers will be enthralled as the story develops and Sam discovers the answers in a fun way.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Goode said, "God given inspiration. I never had the desire to write a book until God gave me this story to write."

JB Goode, "Johnny B" as he is referred to, grew up in the small town of Schenectady, NY. He enjoys all things movies and despite being an author, he admits that he is not much of a reader. As per the author, this book practically wrote itself with full inspiration given by God. Goode loves spending time with his son and travelling. And now, he is happy to add writing books that are inspired by God to his list of interests.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Bible Jumper: How It All Began is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

JB Goode, Salem Author Services, (518) 603 5760, john.bullis1@yahoo.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services