Facade Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Major players covered into report are Sika AG, Saint-Gobain Group, and Nippon Sheet Glass co. ltd, Terraco group, EOS framing ltd, Rockpanel Group, Aluplex.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facade Market Size Analysis:



The global facade market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2018–2028.

The report provides an overview of the key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and trends in the global facade market. A facade is the exterior front of a building that consists primarily of roofing, ventilation louvers, and street awnings, among other things. Metal, wood, concrete, ceramic, glass, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), stone, and other materials are commonly used. Siding, cladding, exterior insulation finishing systems (EIFS), curtain walls, and other common types of facades are listed below. These facades enhance the building's aesthetic appeal while also providing improved waterproofing, fabrication, durability, and weather protection. Furthermore, in energy-efficient buildings, facades are used to control light penetration, regulate internal temperature, and provide thermal insulation. As a result, they are widely used in residential buildings, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, warehouses, and so on.

Numerous environmental problems linked to the increased use of innovative and sustainable energy supply options that rely on renewable energy are aggravating the shortage of fossil fuel resources. The low cost of energy-saving techniques for the facade market's installation process is also advantageous to the market. Lower electricity prices come next, which have caused a significant rise in demand for the market share held by facades during the forecast period, which ends in 2028.

However, a lack of mass availability of skilled professionals for the facades market, followed by a lack of knowledge among the potential demand generation audience, will be one of the major market factors limiting market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the decline in facade market activity caused by the pandemic is a major source of concern.

Key Players: Alcoa Inc. (US), Arconic Inc. (US), Etex Group (Belgium), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Schüco International KG (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and URSA Insulation S.A. (Spain)



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the facade market. The global construction industry is expected to witness a slowdown in growth in 2020 due to the pandemic. Construction activities have been disrupted due to lockdown measures implemented across the globe. This has led to a decline in demand for facades, as well as for construction materials and services.

The decrease in demand for new construction projects is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the facade market in 2020. However, the market is anticipated to recover from 2021 onward, supported by an increase in construction activity globally.



Report Coverage:

This report examines the global and major regional facade markets from the perspectives of players, countries, product types, and end industries; this report analyses the top players in the global market and divides the facade market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for facade during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanisation and industrialization in countries such as China and India. The rising government investment in infrastructure development is also fueling the growth of the facade market in this region. North America is another major market for facades due to the presence of key manufacturers in this region.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Product Type

• Ventilated Façades

• Non-ventilated facades

• Media Façades

• Others (computer-controlled, etc.)

By ventilated facades

• Curtain Walls

• Porcelain

By Material

• Glass

• Metal

• Plastics

• Fibers

• Construction stone

• Others (wood, terracotta, etc.)

By plastics and fibres

• Bio-based Plastics

• Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRC)

By end user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global facade industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the facade market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the facade market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the facade market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on facade and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of facade across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Parent Market Overview: Global Construction Market

10. Segmental Analysis

10.1. Global Façade Market by Product Type

10.1.1. Segment Overview

10.1.1.1.1. Ventilated Façades

10.1.1.1.1.1. Curtain Walls

10.1.1.1.1.2. Porcelain and Others

10.1.1.1.2. Non-Ventilated Façades

10.1.1.1.3. Media Façades

10.1.1.1.4. Others (Computer-controlled, etc.)

10.2. Global Façade Market by Material

10.2.1. Segment Overview

10.2.1.1. Glass

10.2.1.2. Metal

10.2.1.3. Plastics and Fibers

10.2.1.3.1. Bio-based Plastics

10.2.1.3.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRC)

10.2.1.4. Construction Stone

10.2.1.5. Others (Wood, Terracotta, etc.)

10.3. Global Façade Market by End User

10.3.1. Segment Overview

10.3.1.1. Commercial

10.3.1.2. Industrial

10.3.1.3. Residential

10.4. Global Façade Market by Region

10.4.1. North America

10.4.2. Latin America

10.4.3. Western Europe

10.4.4. Eastern Europe

10.4.5. Asia Pacific

10.4.6. Middle East & Africa

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

