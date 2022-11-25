Biologics Outsourcing Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

The biologics outsourcing market is estimated to be valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2020-2028). This study provides an in-depth analysis of the biologics outsourcing market, including a detailed segmentation of the market by services, therapeutics, end users, and geography. The study also covers the drivers and restraints of the biologics outsourcing market and provides an overview of the competitive landscape.

The biologics outsourcing market is primarily driven by the rising trend of biopharma companies outsourcing to gain more affordable access to advanced biologics development and manufacturing capacities and capabilities, advanced bioprocessing capabilities of bioservice providers, rising biologics approval and adoption rates, rising biologics R&D expenditure by biologics producers, and rising biologics approval and adoption rates for biosimilars. The emergence of next-generation biotherapeutics, as well as the steadily rising prevalence of chronic, communicable, and autoimmune diseases, are expected to drive market growth. However, the market is being hampered by a growing emphasis on internal biologics manufacturing, significant capital investments for capacity and capability development, and strict regulatory guidelines.

Due to the fast-paced nature of the biologic industry and the insufficient or absence of internal biologic development and manufacturing capabilities and capacities of biopharmaceutical companies, these companies have been forced to outsource various stages of the biologic development and manufacturing process to highly effective service provider organizations. To effectively meet the accelerated demand for biopharmaceutical development and production, large, medium, small, and virtual biopharma companies are all increasingly adopting the trend of outsourcing. This is done to capitalize on the high growth potential of this market as the advantageous first movers, or to increase accessibility in this rapidly growing market without making large capital investments. Large biopharmaceutical companies are developing strategies to reduce operational costs and focus more on their core competencies by outsourcing biologic development and manufacturing processes to contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Key Players: Lonza Group AG, Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., Genescript Biotech Corp., and others.



COVID-19 Scenario:

COVID-19 has put the biologics outsourcing market under pressure. The pandemic has led to a decrease in demand for biologics, as well as disruptions in manufacturing and supply chains. In addition, the pandemic has also resulted in a decline in the number of clinical trials being conducted, which has further impacted the market.



Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the biologics outsourcing market and offers key insights on the current and future scenario of this market. The report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The study highlights major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are impacting the growth of this market.

This report covers all the important aspects of the biologics outsourcing market and provides an accurate forecast for the period 2018–2023. It includes a detailed competitive landscape that comprises key players, along with their company profiles and recent developments in this market.



Segmentations covered into report:

By Product Type

• Antibodies,

• Recombinant proteins,

• Vaccines,

• Others

By Source

• Human,

• Microbial,

• Others

By Application

• Stem cell research,

• Vaccine and therapeutics development,

• Blood & blood-related products development,

• Cellular and gene therapy products development,

• Others

By End User

• Therapeutics & diagnostics,

• Research



Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Biologics Outsourcing industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Biologics Outsourcing Market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Biologics Outsourcing Market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Biologics Outsourcing Market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Biologics Outsourcing and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Biologics Outsourcing across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Rules & Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Biologics Outsourcing Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By Leading Biologics Companies

9.2. Technological Assessment

9.3. By Region

9.4. M&A Activities

10. Global Biologics Outsourcing Market: Service Cost Analysis

10.1. By Service Type

10.1.1. Antibody Production Service

10.1.2. Custom Monoclonal Antibody Production Service

10.1.3. Custom Polyclonal Antibody Production Service

10.1.4. Protein Production Service

10.1.5. Gene Editing Service

11. Global Biologics Outsourcing Market: Biological Development Phase Analysis

11.1. Discovery

11.2. Pre-Clinical

11.3. Clinical

11.4. Commercialization

12. Parent Market Overview

12.1. Global Life Sciences Market

12.2. Global Healthcare Market

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

