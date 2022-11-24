Streamlined registry services make B.C. businesses easier to operate

CANADA, November 24 - Starting and maintaining a business in B.C. just got easier with a new, more secure online service for registering and managing general partnerships and sole proprietorships.

To keep pace with technology and improve how services are delivered to British Columbians, BC Registries and Online Services has modernized the digital experience for starting a business in B.C.

People launching a business, big or small, will benefit from simplified online processes, including steps to reserve a business name as well as ready access to business filings and other business information. An updated business search with quick online self-serve access to view business information and filings is also available to BC OnLine users.

To access BC Registry digital services, a more secure and easier login method using the BC Services Card app is used to verify identity. This will prove who is logged in and accessing information. Using the login will give business owners more trust and assurance that their business information is secure.

Alongside these services, other updated services for BC OnLine users are:

Sites Registry, which offers information submitted to the provincial government on the environmental condition of land and can be used as a routine part of due diligence for land transactions and can be a helpful resource for anyone interested in purchasing or developing a property;

Court Services Online, British Columbia’s electronic court registry; and

Rural Property Tax search, which is used to search property tax records for rural properties or leased crown land in B.C. (excluding municipal properties and Indigenous lands).

More services will be coming soon to the modernized BC Registries and Online Services application, such as access to the Wills Registry, BC Assessment and the new Manufactured Homes Registry.

BC Registries continues to connect people and businesses with new and improved digital services for easier and faster access to government services through the new BC Registries and Online Services application.

Quick Facts:

BC Registries and Online Services is undergoing an extensive modernization to provide an improved service experience, while improving the security and privacy of its services.

Replacing legacy systems with modern digital services will reduce the effort and time needed for people to complete transactions and filings, manage accounts, pay for services and maintain registrations.

As part of the modernization initiative, over the past two years, BC Registries has launched a new legal entity type called Benefit Companies, which are for-profit corporations that promote public benefits for communities, social organizations or organizations wanting to protect the environment.

BC Registries has also launched a new payment and identity verification system, a new Name Request online service for businesses registering their business name, a new Application Programming Interface (API) service, a new Personal Property Registry, a modernized Sites Registry, an updated business search functionality and the new online service for partnerships and proprietorship entities within the BC Business Registry.

Learn More:

To access the modernized BC Registries and Online Services application, visit: https://www.bcregistry.gov.bc.ca/

For information about the BC Registries Modernization, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/managing-a-business/permits-licences/news-updates/modernization-updates