Research paves way for Global Methane Pledge

This impact story is from our 2021 annual report .

SEI co-authored the Global Methane Assessment report published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) in May. The report provided a strong foundation for the launch of the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 in November.

Methane is a powerful but short-lived climate pollutant that accounts for a substantial fraction of the net rise in global average temperature since the pre-industrial era, with the second highest impact after CO 2 .

It is vital to take decisive action to rapidly reduce methane emissions from energy and agriculture to achieve near-term climate gains within this decade. Doing so is probably the single most effective strategy to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C within reach at the same time as it yields co-benefits, including better public health and agricultural productivity.

The report highlights that a 45% reduction in global methane emissions by 2030 compared to a 2020 baseline, equivalent to 180 million metric tons per year, is the most cost-effective pathway to limit global temperature increases in the near term. Its effects are so potent that without reducing it substantially, it is not possible to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Improved health outcomes, increased crop yields

A 45% reduction would avert nearly 0.3°C of global warming by the 2040s and other impacts on human health and crop yields, according to the modelling undertaken in the Global Methane Assessment. This is due to fewer health problems related to heat stress for people working outdoors, as well as the fact that methane is an important precursor of polluting ground-level ozone that affects health and crop yields.

A 45% reduction in methane would prevent about:

255 000 premature deaths

775 000 asthma-related hospital visits

73 billion hours of lost labour from extreme heat

26 million tonnes in global crop losses.

Pledge announced at COP26

Following the publication of the Global Methane Assessment and engagement through the work of SEI and its partners, especially the CCAC, the US and EU announced the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 in November, which aims to reduce methane emissions by 30% in 2030 compared to 2020 levels. A total of 111 countries signed on to the Pledge, representing nearly 50% of global anthropogenic methane emissions.

Commitment to cut methane emissions

As well as committing to the 30% reduction in global methane emissions, the Pledge will convene annual ministerial meetings to review progress. Participants signing the Pledge agree to collectively take voluntary action to reduce global methane emissions, which could reduce warming by 0.2°C by 2050. They also commit to using the highest tier of IPCC good practice inventory methodologies, as well as continuing to improve the accuracy, transparency, consistency, comparability and completeness of national greenhouse gas inventory reporting under the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement and providing greater transparency in key sectors.