Using creative participatory approaches for inclusive climate resilient transport in Africa: Guidelines for practitioners

In the absence of adequate sidewalks, cycle paths and public transport, citizens in African cities are forced to use motorized vehicles (for example, paratransit, cars, minibuses and motorbike taxis) whenever they can afford to do so. This has disastrous impacts on air quality, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, road safety, traffic congestion, overall economic efficiency and quality of life.

Climate change is expected to compound these transport challenges with impacts on infrastructure, vehicles and mobility. An opportunity exists therefore, to make transport not only more inclusive but also resilient to climate impacts.

