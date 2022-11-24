3D Printing Market Size to Reach US$57.1 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.1%
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$57.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027.
The Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global 3D printing market.
Three-dimensional (3D) printing is the procedure of converting a computer-created design into a three-dimensional product. It produces intricate layouts by utilizing limited materials, along with increasing productivity, reducing operational costs, and incurring minimal wastage. 3D printing technology is used extensively in stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, electron beam melting, laminated object manufacturing, etc. At present, it is widely adopted across diverse sectors, including consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, education, etc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
3D Printing Market Trends:
The growing automobile sector and the increasing implementation of 3D printing solutions for generating 3D models, creating vehicle prototypes, design validation, etc., are primarily driving the global 3D printing market. Furthermore, several 3D printing companies are launching innovative product variants to replace heavy-duty parts in automobiles with lightweight, energy-efficient, and cost-effective components. Additionally, substantial growth in the aerospace sector has increased the adoption of 3D printing to manufacture lighter aircraft frames and structures. Moreover, several advanced medical facilities across the globe are also utilizing 3D printing technology to produce prosthetic parts, including cartilage, skin, bones, etc. In the coming years, the introduction of advanced metal 3D printing technologies to reduce overall production time and costs will continue to proliferate the market growth on a global level.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players:
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- Materialise
- EOS GmbH
- Ge Additive
- Exone
- Voxeljet
- HP
- SLM Solutions
- Envisiontec
- Protolabs
- Mcor Technologies
- Optomec
- Groupe Gorgé
- Ultimaker
- Renishaw
- Beijing Tiertime Technology
- Xyzprinting
Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on technology, process, material, offering, application and end-user.
Breakup by Technology:
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Electron Beam Melting
- Digital Light Processing
- Others
Breakup by Process:
- Binder Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Sheet Lamination
- Vat Photopolymerization
Breakup by Material:
- Photopolymers
- Plastics
- Metals and Ceramics
- Others
Breakup by Offering:
- Printer
- Material
- Software
- Service
Breakup by Application:
- Prototyping
- Tooling
- Functional Part Manufacturing
Breakup by End-User:
- Consumer Products
- Machinery
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Automobile
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
