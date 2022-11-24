3D Printing Market Size to Reach US$57.1 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.1%

The global 3D printing market reached a value of US$16 Billion in 2021 and expected the market to reach US$57.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$57.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027.

Three-dimensional (3D) printing is the procedure of converting a computer-created design into a three-dimensional product. It produces intricate layouts by utilizing limited materials, along with increasing productivity, reducing operational costs, and incurring minimal wastage. 3D printing technology is used extensively in stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, electron beam melting, laminated object manufacturing, etc. At present, it is widely adopted across diverse sectors, including consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, education, etc.

3D Printing Market Trends:

The growing automobile sector and the increasing implementation of 3D printing solutions for generating 3D models, creating vehicle prototypes, design validation, etc., are primarily driving the global 3D printing market. Furthermore, several 3D printing companies are launching innovative product variants to replace heavy-duty parts in automobiles with lightweight, energy-efficient, and cost-effective components. Additionally, substantial growth in the aerospace sector has increased the adoption of 3D printing to manufacture lighter aircraft frames and structures. Moreover, several advanced medical facilities across the globe are also utilizing 3D printing technology to produce prosthetic parts, including cartilage, skin, bones, etc. In the coming years, the introduction of advanced metal 3D printing technologies to reduce overall production time and costs will continue to proliferate the market growth on a global level.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS GmbH

Ge Additive

Exone

Voxeljet

HP

SLM Solutions

Envisiontec

Protolabs

Mcor Technologies

Optomec

Groupe Gorgé

Ultimaker

Renishaw

Beijing Tiertime Technology

Xyzprinting

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on technology, process, material, offering, application and end-user.

Breakup by Technology:

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Digital Light Processing

Others

Breakup by Process:

Binder Jetting

Directed Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

Breakup by Material:

Photopolymers

Plastics

Metals and Ceramics

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Breakup by Application:

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Breakup by End-User:

Consumer Products

Machinery

Healthcare

Aerospace

Automobile

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

