Kimberly Simon of ControlCase named finalist for Rising Star of the Year for Women in Tech Global Awards 2022
WomenTech Network announced the finalists for the Women in Tech Global Awards 2022 celebrating 100 000 women, minorities, and allies in tech.
We understand the value of recognizing small and major victories. This is why we shine a light on accomplished and aspiring women in tech, who are working toward a more equitable and inclusive world”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Simon VP – Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at ControlCase was recognized as a finalist at the largest virtual awards celebration in technology for women, minorities, and their allies, Women in Tech Global Awards 2022 by WomenTech Network, on the world's largest community for women in tech with more than 6000 ambassadors from 172 countries.
1247 contestants from 142 countries in 16 categories
Kimberly Simon was named a finalist in the category Rising Star of the Year for her contributions to cybersecurity compliance education and collaborations. Kimberly Simon pioneers for more compliance adoption and for people to learn about the opportunities in cybersecurity. She is the author of “Case for Investing in Cybersecurity Compliance” which is available on Amazon and in Coles and Indigo bookstores across Canada. The winners will be announced on Dec. 1 at the Women in Tech Global Awards & Inspire Summit.
What to expect at the WTGA & Inspire Summit 2022 on Dec 01
● An entire day full of insightful talks and networking opportunities.
● Q&A with 20 keynote speakers from Intel, Airbnb, Meta, IBM, and more.
The virtual ceremony & summit will feature some of the most accomplished women in tech. The event will also offer 1:1 networking opportunities with finalists, winners & speakers.
The Women in Tech Global Awards 2022 & Inspire Summit is an annual celebration following the WomenTech Network global Women in Tech Conference, the world's largest virtual-first conference for women in technology.
“We understand the value of recognizing small and major victories. This is why we shine a light on accomplished and aspiring women in tech leaders, who are working toward a more equitable and inclusive world.” Anna Radulovski, CEO & Founder at WomenTech Network
About Kimberly Simon
Kimberly Simon MBA is an international cybersecurity and marketing Key-note Speaker and Author. Her decade of experience spans across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. She is a global leader in cybersecurity compliance and a huge technology innovation champion.
She is the VP of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at ControlCase; the global leader in IT Security Certifications and Continuous Compliance Services. She is in a business-critical role, facilitating knowledge sharing and increasing revenue through partnership efforts with organizations focused on technology, risk management, and security.
Kimberly enjoys teaching and collaborating on the benefits of adopting compliance for organizations to lower risk, increase cybersecurity maturity and gain competitive advantage. For over a decade, Kimberly has helped organizations identify and adopt cybersecurity frameworks that provide solid benchmarks for their security programs.
About ControlCase
ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cyber security, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive strategic information security and compliance programs in both on-premise and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cyber security services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, CMMC, GDPR, SWIFT and FedRAMP.
About WomenTech Network
WomenTech Network is the world’s leading community for women in tech with more than 6,000 Global Ambassadors representing 172 countries. 70,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to date in order to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 3.5 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value diversity.
