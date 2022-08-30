Scrape Inc. Ranked Top Digital Marketing Agency According to DesignRush
The company is rated for its Marketing Optimization Roadmap for Executives (MORE) Solution.
The MORE solution provides companies with a phased approach to optimizing their marketing.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scrape Inc. the leader in helping companies accelerate growth and increase revenue through strategic marketing, has been named #1 Top Digital Marketing Agency in Canada, According to DesignRush. DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists and awards.
Scrape Inc.'s Marketing Optimization Roadmap for Executives (MORE) is the company's flagship offering. MORE uses strategic content marketing to address five major principles influencing buyer behavior today – Business Listings, Reviews, Social Media, Optimized Websites, and Advertising. MORE helps companies understand where their business ranks, which areas need the most attention, and how Scrape Inc. can effectively provide those solutions.
Speaking on this achievement, Kimberly Simon Founder of Scrape Inc., said, "Sales teams have traditionally driven a company's revenue growth. Today, branding and marketing efforts are paramount in empowering business growth."
"Buyer decisions are now made before a client even contacts your company. Your brand identity, digital marketing presence and reputation significantly influence a prospect's decision to contact your business" said Simon.
MORE cost-effectively provides companies with a phased approach to optimizing their digital marketing. The solution offers a step-by-step guide for organizations to implement a successful digital marketing program with practical methods. The MORE solution ultimately delivers:
• MORE Qualified Leads
• MORE Engagement
• MORE Sales
• MORE Brand Advocates
"We are excited to share the Top Digital Marketing Agencies in Canada." said Mirnes Baltic, Agency Relationship Coordinator at DesignRush.
"DesignRush experts identified the top-performing digital marketing agencies in Canada. These companies are recognized for helping businesses achieve higher exposure and establish greater brand credibility across various online channels. We proudly feature Scrape Inc. as one of our highest performers."
For more information on Scrape Inc., please email contact@scrapeinc.com
About Scrape Inc.
Scrape Inc. is a full-service digital marketing firm helping companies accelerate growth and increase revenue through various marketing services, including Content Marketing, SEO, Social Media, Reputation Management, Print, and Video. We aim to help businesses become thought leaders in their space while nurturing long-lasting and meaningful relationships with their customers through high-quality, informative content. Contact us at contact@scrapeinc.com
About DesignRush
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
