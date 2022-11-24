Champions of EMU Personnel Volleyball and Basketball Tournament Announced

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sports Affairs Directorate organized a volleyball and basketball tournament for the university personnel between 11 and 18 November 2022. A total of 12 teams from various faculties and units of EMU participated in said organisation held at EMU Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center.

Faculty of Arts and Sciences Becomes Champion in Basketball

In the basketball tournament, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Security Unit, Faculty of Health Sciences, Sports Affairs Directorate, Security Unit Women's Team and EMU-2 Dormitory competed. Defeating the Sports Affairs Directorate with a score of 23-21 in the final match, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences team won the championship, while the Security Unit, scoring 26-10 against the EMU-2 Dormitory team, took the third place.

Champions in Volleyball: Sports Affairs Directorate

The Rector’s Office, Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nursing 1, Department of Nursing 2, Sports Affairs Directorate and School of Computing and Technology participated in the volleyball tournament. The Sports Affairs Directorate, defeating the Rector’s Office team 2-0 in the final match, became the champions, while the Faculty of Health Sciences team defeated the team of the Department of Nursing 2-0 and won the third place cup.

The trophies and medals were presented to the winning teams by EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu at a ceremony which took place at EMU Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center.