Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,791 in the last 365 days.

Results of retail sales survey for 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, owing to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, value of retail sales for the third quarter of 2022 dropped by 30.3% year-on-year to MOP11.13 billion. After removing the effect of price changes, the sales volume index fell by 32.0% year-on-year.

Among the major retail trade activities, sales values of Department Stores (-53.6%) and Leather Goods (-43.8%) decreased notably year-on-year, while the sales values of Motor Vehicles (+8.4%) and Supermarkets (+5.1%) registered an increase. Meanwhile, sales volume indices of Department Stores (-53.8%), Adults’ Clothing (-40.6%) and Leather Goods (-40.2%) recorded a significant year-on-year decline, whereas the indices of Motor Vehicles (+5.7%) and Supermarkets (+2.0%) showed increases. For the first three quarters of 2022, the value of retail sales went down by 22.8% year-on-year to MOP42.83 billion, and the average sales volume index dipped by 22.2%.

Value of retail sales in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 15.2% as compared with the revised figure (MOP13.13 billion) in the previous quarter. Sales values of Communication Equipment, Leather Goods and Department Stores fell markedly by 40.3%, 31.3% and 24.7% respectively; on the other hand, sales values of Motor Vehicles and Supermarkets registered respective growth of 21.0% and 6.2%. Moreover, the sales volume index dropped by 17.5% quarter-to-quarter, with the indices of Communication Equipment (-39.5%), Leather Goods (-30.8%) and Department Stores (-24.7%) recording large decreases; yet, the indices of Motor Vehicles (+21.2%) and Supermarkets (+5.1%) increased.

In respect of retailers’ comments, 52.7% of the retailers anticipated a year-on-year decrease in sales volume in the fourth quarter of 2022, 37.7% expected the sales volume to stay stable and 9.6% forecasted an increase. Meanwhile, 68.8% of the retailers predicted that the retail prices would remain steady year-on-year in the fourth quarter, 19.8% foresaw a decrease and 11.4% expected an increase. As compared with the third quarter of 2022, about 49.9% of the retailers envisaged sluggish business in the fourth quarter, whereas retailers expecting stable performance (35.7%) and those anticipating a favourable outlook (14.4%) together accounted for 50.1% of the total.

You just read:

Results of retail sales survey for 3rd quarter of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.