Cultural Affairs Bureau carries out construction works for an exhibition at the Ruins of St. Paul’s which will be temporarily closed to the public from 26 to 28 November

MACAU, November 24 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will carry out construction works for an exhibition at the Ruins of St. Paul’s from 26 to 28 November (from Saturday to Monday). In order to ensure the public safety and meet the needs for construction, the monument’s site (including the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public during the aforementioned period.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.