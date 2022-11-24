Bringing High Quality Addiction Treatment to New Jersey

Next Wind Recovery is re-opening its doors, offering a new premier rehab for New Jersey and the surrounding areas.

Mental health and substance use disorders are on the rise across the county. In 2020 alone, there were 82,254 admissions into a substance abuse treatment program, with over 60% searching for some level of outpatient care. Over 3,500 of those admissions were Bergen County residents.

Due to the worsening opioid and fentanyl epidemic in the United States, New Jersey has had a drastic increase in deaths related to an overdose. In 2020, 2,840 people lost their lives to an illicit substance-related overdose, marking a 95% increase in overdose deaths within the state since 2015. That is why the accessibility of comprehensive addiction treatment has never been more critical.

Next Wind Recovery is a comprehensive substance abuse treatment center servicing Bergen County and all of Northern New Jersey. With a variety of approaches to treatment, including detox, inpatient, partial hospitalization and IOP services, Next Wind Recovery focuses on providing the best method of treatment for the individual. The facility also offers medication-assisted treatment, group therapy, and dual diagnosis services.

Addiction impacts countless families and communities across the country and the state of New Jersey. No experience is the same, so Next Wind Recovery works to offer a completely custom, individualized treatment program for anyone who walks in the door. Next Wind Recovery believes the keys to overcoming substance abuse starts with understanding addiction, and finding help from people who have been in the same situation.

Every substance use disorder is different, and no one shares the same history, so no treatment program should be one-size-fits-all. Next Wind Recovery offers the highest quality of care and addiction treatment in NJ that works for a person’s individual needs.

Offering cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, as well as outings, including day trips to New York City, sporting events, camping, and beach days, there is no better place to overcome substance abuse and dual diagnosis issues than Next Wind Recovery.

To learn more about how Next Wind Recovery can help anyone overcome their mental health or substance use issues, call 844.939.1285, email them at admissions@nextwindrecovery.com, or visit their website.

