Camp Codger Podcast Releases “Holiday Survival Guide”

Camp Codger is a podcast that dispenses "rocking chair wisdom from three old guys."

Camp Codger, a podcast for people in their golden years, has released its guide to surviving—and enjoying—the holiday season. The Holiday Survival Guide includes a wide range of holiday advice that the co-hosts of the Camp Codger podcast say will reduce holiday stress.

Tip #1 from the Camp Codger list is: Embrace the holiday season, but don’t overbook your schedule.

“The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, but you don’t have to say ‘yes’ to every invitation and every event,” said Gary Ebersole, one of the co-hosts of Camp Codger. “You don’t want to overbook yourself to the point of feeling overwhelmed. Choose only the holiday events that will bring you joy, not stress.”

Tip #2 is: Make time for the holiday traditions that are most meaningful to you. For example, if classic Christmas songs bring you joy, then feel free to turn up the volume and sing along—even if other people think you’re crazy. If you celebrate Christmas primarily as a religious holiday, make time for church services and fellowship.

Tip #3 from the Camp Codger podcast is: Don’t overspend on gifts.

“Most people, especially those of us in our senior years, already have enough stuff,” said Richard Kipling, a Camp Codger co-host. “So, when buying gifts for adults, think small and be creative. Or better yet, give an experience as a gift.”

Kipling suggests a coffee date or lunch at a favorite restaurant, not a store-bought gift, for friends. For kids or grandkids, how about taking them to a movie or a soccer match.

Holiday survival Tip #4 is: Keep the Christmas spirit in your heart.

“The holiday season is when we are encouraged to be the nicest versions of ourselves,” said Randy Schultz, the newest member of the Camp Codger co-host trio. “This is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. So, we should act like it is. Be nice. Don’t be a holiday season jerk.”

Some of the other holiday tips from Camp Codger, which are shared on the Holiday Survival Guide podcast episode, involve ugly Christmas sweaters, online shopping, Christmas tree ornaments, and holiday dinners.

Every week, the Camp Codger podcast offers observations, advice, humor, and fellowship to people in their golden years. The weekly podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify, Amazon, and other major podcast services, is specifically designed to NOT appeal to the TikTok generation. Podcast episodes are also available at www.campcodger.com.

Camp Codger is the brainchild of three self-proclaimed “old guys” who realized that older Americans were being excluded from the content of most popular podcasts. Even though there are now 54.1 million Americans 65 years or older, the founders of Camp Codger say these folks are routinely forgotten by the media.

“Camp Codger is a place in the podcast-o-sphere where listeners can reminisce, laugh, learn about new things, and help make their golden years productive and enjoyable,” said Gary Ebersole. “We liked the image of old and new friends sitting on the porch of a summer camp in the mountains, shooting the breeze and dispensing rocking chair wisdom.”

That’s why the music that begins and ends each podcast episode is an instrumental version of the 1963 hit song by Allan Sherman called “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh.” (If you don’t know that song, you might be too young for Camp Codger.)

More information about Camp Codger and links to the podcast episodes are available at www.campcodger.com, and updates are posted on the Camp Codger Facebook page.