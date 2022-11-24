MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Bombings in Jerusalem, 23 November 2022

Singapore strongly condemns the two bombings that took place in Jerusalem on 23 November 2022, which resulted in numerous casualties. There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a swift recovery.

There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the bombings.

Singaporeans in Israel are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news, and heed the instructions of local authorities. Singaporeans travelling to Israel are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Israel who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th Floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Fax: +972 3 7289340

Email: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 NOVEMBER 2022