South Florida Radiology owned by Dr Seth Crapp American College of Healthcare Trustees Fellow wins Best of Doral Award

The American College of Healthcare Trustees congratulates Seth Crapp, MD,DABR,FACHT whose company, South Florida Radiology, won the 2022 Best of Doral Award.”DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Radiology, owned by Dr. Seth Crapp, an American College of Healthcare Trustees Fellow and Co-owner of Leading Edge Surgicenters, LLC, has won the 2022 Best of Doral Award. The Doral Award Program honors the achievements and accomplishments of businesses that use best practices and implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The American College of Healthcare Trustees is proud to have Doctor Seth Crapp as one of its Fellows. This award is emblematic of the many achievements of its distinguished Fellows striving to improve the quality of governance, leadership, and decision making in health care. By founding South Florida Radiology Doctor Crapp is advancing the triple aim of quality and safety, financial sustainability, and patient centeredness. Doctor Crapp has combined his expertise as a radiologist and pediatric radiologist with his business acumen to create a company which can provide expert interpretations of multiple imaging modalities, organs, and physiologic systems. Organizations like hospitals often find it difficult to provide all of these subspecialties and South Florida Radiology’s innovative approach to teleradiology can help them solve this problem.
Doctor Seth Crapp has likewise demonstrated his vision and foresight by owning, along with three other Fellows of the American College of Healthcare Trustees, Leading Edge Surgicenters LLC. that is in the process of buying and managing health care facilities such as imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, wound care centers, and more with a mission to combine empathetic patient centered care with HealthTech to create an environment that nurtures the doctor patient relationship and respects its employees.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees is a membership organization with the mission of improving the quality of governance, leadership, and decision making in health care and advancing the quadruple aim. It holds conferences and offers other learning resources including remote learning. Past conferences have covered the topics of healthcare innovation, disruptive ways of paying for health care, robotic process automation and supply chain, and the full spectrum of its curriculum including human resources, ethics and compliance, health law, business decision making and finance, quality and safety and more. The American College of healthcare trustees is hard at work planning its next conference which will be in May 2023 and cover the fourth industrial revolution in healthcare. Its greatest resource is its visionary and welcoming Fellows and networking among them is one of its greatest values. It welcomes as Fellows all serious people desirous of improving healthcare.
