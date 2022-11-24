Virtual Reality Market Size to reach USD 51.5 Billion By 2030 Growing at 25.1% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Global VR Market Share By End User Category Type, 2020 – 2030 (%)

LONDON, UK, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual reality (VR) market size reached USD 6.9 billion in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. Increasing adoption of VR technology across verticals coupled with the domination of the gaming & entertainment segments are the key drivers which are expected to boost the growth of the market, forecasts GlobalData, a leading analytics company.

An increasing number of start-ups in the VR market have started focusing on tailored solutions targeted toward a specific set of clients with similar requirements. The increase in VR smartphone applications, the rising demand for remote collaboration, and technological advancements in medical applications are a few factors driving augmented reality and mixed reality market growth.

VR Market Report Highlights

• The global VR market is projected to witness a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a value of $51.5 billion. The increasing popularity of VR games amongst the young population coupled with the increasing adoption of VR technology across verticals is driving the growth of the market.

• In 2021, North American enterprise VR market accounted for 32.6% market share of the global market. It is expected to contribute five billion dollars to the market growth during the forecast period, 2021-2030.

• COVID-19 over the last two years, had a massive impact on VR demand. As consumers spent more time at home, their leisure activities changed driving the demand in the VR market.

• Asia Pacific consumer VR market is expected to register the fastest growth during 2021-2030 at a CAGR of 23.9% while contributing $6.8 billion to the overall market.

• The key VR market players analyzed as part of this report include Meta Platforms, GoerTek, Samsung Electronics, and Microsoft Corp., among others.

