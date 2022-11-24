Global Automotive HVAC Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Automotive HVAC Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Automotive HVAC Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the automotive HVAC market is expected to grow from $43.25 billion in 2021 to $46.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive HVAC market is expected to grow to $61.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The increasing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive HVAC market going forward.

Automotive HVAC Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive HVAC market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products with advanced technologies such as the introduction of automatic climate control that controls the temperature of the car; using green technologies to develop eco-friendly and energy-efficient automotive HVAC systems; and the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants, among others.

Automotive HVAC Market Overview

The automotive HVAC market consists of sales of automotive HVAC technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to regulate the temperature and climate of the vehicle. Automotive HVAC refers to the technology for indoor and automotive ambient comfort, which is known as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). The three subsystems, such as heating, cooling, and air conditioning, work together to ensure that users are provided with clean air through ventilation. It also regulates the temperature of the air, inspects the moisture content of the air, and removes excess humidity from the circulating air.

Automotive HVAC Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver/Drier, Expansion Device

• By Technology: Manual, Automatic

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Denso Corporation, Air International Thermal Systems, Valeo, Hanon Systems, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., Marelli Corporation, OMEGA Environmental Technologies, Delphi Automotive, Visteon Corp., Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp., Toyota Industries Corporation, and Xiezhong International Holdings Limited.

Automotive HVAC Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth automotive HVAC global market research. The market report gives automotive HVAC global market analysis, automotive HVAC market size, automotive HVAC market segments, automotive HVAC market growth drivers, automotive HVAC market growth across geographies, automotive HVAC global market trends and automotive HVAC market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The automotive HVAC market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

