Elite Elevators Begins Mass Hiring Across Their Multi-National Branches

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with TK Access Solutions, Germany, Elite Elevators is an award-winning home elevator company with its headquarters in Chennai, India. Dealing with premium home lifts that offer users A-level performance, technology and design, the company currently has widespread operations in India, Malaysia, Australia and the UAE. With this firm footing in place, Elite Elevators is now focused on entering into more varied international markets and are on the lookout for the best talent to aid them in this endeavour.With the current layoff climate looming ominously on every job goer's mind, Elite Elevators’ hiring news comes as a relief to many potential candidates. With a keen focus on expanding its global operations and clientele, the company has 200+ current openings for Business Development Managers in India alone. Adding to this tally, the company has close to 2,000 active openings across multiple departments in their national and international branches.“Our company has recorded accelerated growth in the last financial year alone. With this in mind, we have begun the process of setting up more international branches. As this requires the employment of a large skilled workforce, we have commenced recruitment for approximately 2,000 positions. Elite Elevators appreciates and rewards hard work, dedication, commitment and enthusiasm. So, if you’re game to join our organisation and know that you will create a positive impact on our operations, we’ll be delighted to have you join us.” said a spokesperson from the Human Resources department at Elite Elevators.Interested candidates can apply to the company directly with this link: https://eliteelevators.com/hiring-drive/ About Elite Elevators:Elite Elevators is an Indian home mobility company with its head office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company provides home lifts, stairlifts , platform lifts, gearless home elevators and hydraulic lifts to residences across the country. Elite Elevators is the authorised global partner of TK Access Solutions, a division of TK Elevator, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of premium home mobility products. Engineered in Germany and made in Italy, their home lifts can be customised to meet each client's individual needs. Elite Elevators has a global presence with operations in Australia, Malaysia and the UAE. For more information, visit www.eliteelevators.com

