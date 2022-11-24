Green Refrigerant Market Research | Edition 2022 | Size, Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The global green refrigerant market is expected to reach USD ** billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of ** % during the forecast period.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 24, 2022



Green refrigerants are refrigerants with lower global warming potential and ozone-depleting properties than synthetic refrigerants, which pose a significant threat to the ozone layer. Countries all over the world are working together to reduce the consumption of widely used synthetic refrigerants like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which have depleted the ozone layer and caused climatic changes due to global warming. Furthermore, the Montreal Protocol, a 1987 international treaty signed by nations to protect the ozone layer from depletion, restricted the use of these synthetic refrigerants and encouraged the development of refrigerants with low global warming potential (GWP) and ozone depleting potential (ODP).

Over the forecast period, large supermarkets and hypermarkets will play a significant role in the growth of the green refrigerant market. Leading manufacturers are shifting their focus to the production of green refrigerant-based cooling systems. Carrefour, a multinational retailer headquartered in Europe, has nearly switched from HFC-based refrigeration systems to CO2-based refrigeration systems. By 2017, they had 170 transcritical CO2-based systems operational in 7 different countries, as well as 418 stores using natural refrigerants.

Some of the key players operating in this market include AGC Inc., The Linde Group, ASPEN Refrigerants, Tazzetti, Daikin Industries, Harp International, Honeywell International, SRF Limited, and The Chemours Company.



COVID-19 Scenario:

Covid-19 Scenario: The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, with the refrigerant market being no exception. However, the market is expected to recover in 2021 as economies around the world begin to reopen.

The impact of COVID-19 on the refrigerant market was primarily felt in 2020, as the pandemic led to a sharp decline in demand for refrigerants due to a decrease in manufacturing and construction activity. This decrease in demand led to a corresponding decrease in prices for refrigerants, with some suppliers even offering discounts of up to 30%. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic also disrupted the supply chain for refrigerants, leading to shortages of certain types of refrigerants.

Looking forward, the global refrigerant market is expected to recover in 2021 as economies around the world begin to reopen. This recovery is expected to be driven by an increase in manufacturing and construction activity as well as an upturn in consumer spending. In addition, government initiatives such as stimulus packages are also expected to boost demand for refrigerants. However, it should be noted that the recovery is likely to be gradual, with the market not returning to its pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.



Report Coverage:

The report covers the following aspects:

1. Report Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the green refrigerant market and includes a detailed market segmentation by type, application, and region. It also provides a list of key players operating in the market, along with their respective business strategies.

2. Market Analysis:

The green refrigerant market is analysed based on demand (volume), trend, and opportunity. The market size is estimated in terms of value (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints that are impacting the growth of the market. Porter's five forces framework is used to analyse the degree of competition in the market. Value chain analysis is performed to understand the different stakeholders involved at each stage of the product or service life cycle. The study covers macroeconomic indicators that are affecting the growth of the market. SWOT analysis is performed to identify internal and external factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

3. Market Outlook:

The report provides a detailed outlook for the green refrigerant market from 2018 to 2028, by type (hydrocarbons, ammonia, carbon dioxide, water, low-GWP refrigerants, hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)), application (household refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, industrial refrigeration), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The study includes a market revenue forecast in terms of value (USD million) for all the segments.

4. Market Growth Dynamics:

The report provides key insights into factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the green refrigerant market, with special emphasis on macroeconomic indicators, trade scenarios, technological advances, and regulations. The study also covers drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, challenges, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and regulatory outlook.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Hydrocarbons

• Ammonia

• Carbon dioxide

• Water

• Low-GWP Refrigerants

• Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

By Application

• Household Refrigeration

• Commercial Refrigeration

• Industrial Refrigeration



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global green refrigerant industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the green refrigerant market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the green refrigerant market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the green refrigerant market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on Green Refrigerant and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends in green refrigerant adoption across industries in various regions

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

