Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Size to reach US$ 4,740.4 million By 2027 Growing at 7.1% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market 2022-2027

LONDON, UK, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diabetic foot ulcers market size reached US$ 4,740.4 million in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that occur on the feet of people with Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. Symptoms include sores, ulcers, or blisters on the foot or lower leg, pain, walking with difficulty, discoloration in feet: black, blue, or red, cold feet and fever, skin redness or swelling, or other signs of infection. The predisposing factors include diabetic neuropathy, peripheral vascular disease, a foot deformity, and a history of tobacco use disorder.

View Report Outlook at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/diabetic-foot-ulcers-market-analysis/

According to a study published in September 2020 in NCBI, the annual incidence of diabetic foot ulcers globally is around 9.1 to 26.1 million. In their lifetime, 15% to 25% of people with diabetes mellitus will get a diabetic foot ulcer. The prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers will inevitably rise as more people are diagnosed with diabetes each year, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market outlook report with detailed segment analysis is available with Global Data Now! Make a Purchase Right Here!

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Report Highlights

• The global diabetic foot ulcers market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027, reaching a value of US$ 4,740.4 million. The market is set to gain thrust during the forecast period on account of rising adoption of novel biologics and wound care devices for treatment.

• In 2021, the neuro-ischemic ulcers segment of the diabetic foot ulcers market is estimated at US$ 1,794.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 2,806.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%.

• The biologics treatment segment of the diabetic foot ulcers market is estimated at US$ 1,478.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow up to US$ 2,272.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Learn about the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Highlights by Viewing Report Sample Right Here!

• The homecare setting end-user segment of the diabetic foot ulcers market is estimated at US$ 2,185.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow up to US$ 3,314.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 %.

• The market has witnessed rising prevalence of diabetes and resulting increase in incidence of diabetic foot ulcers which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

• North America closely followed by Europe captured over 42.74% of the overall diabetic foot ulcers market share in 2021. Vendors in these regions are launching various products, thereby accelerating market growth.

• The diabetic foot ulcers market key players analyzed as part of this report are Smith & Nephew Plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, and Paracrine, Inc. among others.

Unlock additional market dynamics impacting the diabetic foot ulcers market growth by Requesting a Sample PDF

GlobalData Plc has segmented the diabetic foot ulcers market report by treatment, ulcer type, end-user, and region:

Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Biologics

• Wound Care Dressings

• Therapy Devices

• Others

Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Ulcers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

• Neuropathic Ulcers

• Ischemic Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers, End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Homecare Settings

• Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

• Others

Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• ROW

Get Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3320437

Related Reports

• https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/diabetic-foot-ulcers-clinical-trials-analysis/

• https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/diabetic-foot-ulcers-global-clinical-trials-review-h1-2014/

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision-makers to predict and navigate the future. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on us for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts