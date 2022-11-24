Air Purifier Company Air Oasis Expands Indoor Air Quality Product Line

Air Oasis moves into the humidifier and essential oil diffuser markets with the release of a new Cool Mist Humidifier and the Air Oasis Essential Oil Diffusers

We have plans to expand our product line beyond purification in hopes of making every home an oasis.” — Jon Bennert, CEO

AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Oasis is a leading provider of indoor air quality solutions. Trusted by over 300,000 families and businesses worldwide, Air Oasis uses a proprietary combination of cutting-edge technologies in air purifiers that are used in homes, schools, medical offices, and more.

Air quality has risen as a social imperative since the COVID-19 pandemic. People understand more than ever that clean air is vital to reducing the transmission of illnesses. Air Oasis has been a preferred provider of air purification technology for 18 years now, a position that rose to new heights because of this increased social awareness. The company is now increasing its impact by launching a Cool Mist Humidifier and Essential Oil Diffusers

According to the Mayo Clinic, humidifiers are a highly effective way to ease problems caused by dry indoor air, including dry sinuses, bloody noses, and cracked lips, in addition to symptoms of a cold or other respiratory conditions.

The Air Oasis Cool Mist Humidifier will safely add moisture to the air, reducing irritation caused by dryness. When combined with an aromatic Essential Oil Diffuser, users can relax comfortably as the calming mist restores the space it's operating in.

About Air Oasis

For nearly two decades, Air Oasis has been on a mission to serve customers worldwide, perfecting air purifiers and related products with rigorous testing and ongoing improvements in features based on customer input. The company’s air purification products have all been laboratory tested and proven highly effective against viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, and odors.

The family owned and operated company has been built on a culture of excellence, with operations that support creative solutions in a lean production environment. The company prioritizes practices to ensure each unit is designed and built to make a difference.

The addition of the Cool Mist Humidifier supports the vision of leaders at Air Oasis to “help all families enjoy healthy lives and love the air they breathe.”

Air Oasis’ goal is to design and build products that make a difference for health-conscious customers worldwide. Air Oasis is a trusted provider of air purifiers for 5-star hotels, homes, commercial buildings, and even K-12 school districts.

With the addition of the Cool Mist Humidifier, Air Oasis expands the ways in which it serves customers who want the health benefits of clean, safe indoor air.

“Helping families create a safe and comfortable environment where they can breathe easy is our number one priority. We have plans to continue expanding our product line beyond just purification in hopes of making every home an oasis. Some may say that reaching every home is an impossible task, but we will do our best one home at a time.” Jon Bennert, CEO

Air Oasis Cool Mist Humidifier: Hydrate Your Environment

Optimal humidity reduces irritation from dryness and helps support the body’s natural defenses and immune system during the cold and flu season, renews cracked lips and flaky, dry skin, moistens nasal passages and airways that interrupt a good night’s sleep, prevents moisture pulled from wood that leads to cracks, and alleviates the inconvenience of wintertime static electricity.

Air Oasis’s research and development team has been actively investigating best in class tech and manufacturing for humidifiers, and is proud to release the innovative, effective Cool Mist Humidifier.

The Cool Mist Humidifier from Air Oasis uses ultrasonic misting, energy efficiency, smart power, silent operation, a straightforward design, and the option for oil diffusion. Users can experience easier breathing, skin rejuvenation, peaceful sleep, home and furniture protection, and reduced static electricity.

For details and product specifications, visit www.airoasis.com/products/cool-mist-humidifier.

For more information on Air Oasis and the benefits of the Cool Mist Humidifier, please visit www.airoasis.com.

If you have inquiries about this news or to get in touch with Air Oasis, contact support@airoasis.com or (806) 373-7788.