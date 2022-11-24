Submit Release
EMU-PDRAM Organizes “Adapting to University Life: Preventing the Culture Shock” Event

Eastern Mediterranean University, Psychological Counseling Guidance and Research Center (EMU-PDRAM) organized two sessions of “Adapting to University Life: Preventing the Culture Shock” workshop for students.

Various presentations and activities on topics such as adapting to the university life, stages of culture shock, resilience and coping with difficult situations were discussed during the events which was coordinated by EMU-PDRAM members Specialist Psychologist Özlem Güler Erginsoylu, Specialist Psychologist Gökçe İnce and Social Services Specialist Halide Sarp. The topics were discussed interactively with the participation of the students. 16 students attended the events organized in two separate sessions. EMU-PDRAM presented certificate of participation to the participating students and noted that workshops are to continue during the 2022-2023 Academic Year.

