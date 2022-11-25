HealthBanks Announces $0 Enrollment Fee for the Holidays!

In celebrating the upcoming holiday season, HealthBanks makes cord blood banking affordable with $0 enrollment for its three cord blood banking plans.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakthroughs using stem cells from a newborn’s umbilical cord blood & tissue continue to advance healthcare & save lives since the first treatment over 20 years ago. Today, cord blood stem cells are used as personalized cell therapy which is FDA-approved to treat more than 80 diseases including cancers, metabolic disorders, immune & blood-related diseases. To celebrate the holiday season, HealthBanks announces $0 Enrollment when using the promo code HOLIDAYS at checkout.

To enable families to preserve these life-saving stem cells, HealthBanks offers three types of cord blood banking packages to fit every family’s needs:

• Bronze: Cord Blood

• Silver: Cord Blood & Cord Tissue

• Gold: Cord Blood, Cord Tissue, & isolated MSCs (Mesenchymal Stem Cells)

Our team offers four different storage plans so that families can choose how long they would like to cryopreserve their newborn’s precious cells. Families can feel at ease knowing all cord blood banking packages are eligible to enroll in any of our storage plans:

• Monthly Storage (3-Year Minimum)

• Annual Storage

• 20 Year Storage

• Lifetime Storage

Newborns are not the only ones who can benefit from the stem cell preservation: siblings have up to 75% chance of being a perfect or partial match while parents have a 50% chance.

HealthBanks remains committed to making cord blood banking accessible & affordable to families across the world & believes preserving today's cells can be a life-saving choice tomorrow.

For further details regarding HealthBanks services & celebration of 22 years in business, visit healthbanks.us/company and healthbanks.us/blog.

About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most comprehensive biobanking networks in the world. HealthBanks is proud to be the first dual biobank in the United States for stem cell & immune cell banking. HealthBanks’ in-house laboratory is accredited by the AABB & is licensed by California & New York Department of Health for blood & tissue processing. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells & other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine & transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: http://www.healthbanks.us/.

