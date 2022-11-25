SOLUM exhibits Newton 4 & 7-Color ESL at EHI Connect 2022

SOLUM Senior Sales Manager Jochen Goppold demonstrates a Newton label to an EHI Connect 2022 visitor. Newton 4-Color and Newton 7-Color displayed as labels for grocery fruit racks.

No. 1 ESL Provider SOLUM attends EHI Connect 2022 to exhibit its Newton 4 & 7-Color labels and other ESL Solutions to retailers from around the world.

BONN, GERMANY, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EHI Retail Institute hosted a back-to-back digital trade fair event, EHI Technology Days and EHI Connect 2022, from Novermber 8 to 9 at the World Conference Center Bonn in Bonn, Germany.

One of the event’s biggest exhibitors that attended the digital trade is SOLUM Europe GmbH, a leading electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions provider. Senior Sales Manager Jochen Goppold and his team of SOLUM ESL experts were more than happy to demonstrate how their ESLs work and make retail operations more efficient.

“Many business partners and retailers are here to see new technology… and ideas to help them grow their business rapidly and keep revenue high,” says Goppold. “We are here to show to potential customers our latest ESL products on the market.”

Two of these latest ESL products are the Newton 4 & 7-Color labels. The Newton 4-Color can display black, white, red, and yellow colors on the screen, while Newton 7-Color can display black, white, red, yellow, green, blue, and orange, providing a more vivid graphic display and a more immersive customer experience.

Out of the two back-to-back events, EHI Connect 2022 focused more on Connected Retail, eCommerce, Social Commerce, and Metaverse. As an event for networked and digital trade, EHI Connect created an opportunity for entrepreneurs to find retail technology solution providers during the exhibit.

On the other hand, the EHI Technology Days focused on illuminating the most important developments and trends in retail technology through practice-oriented lectures and discussion panels about Supply Chain Management, KI & Analytics, and Blockchain.

The event was attended by 800 members of the EHI Retail Institute, and numerous retail solution providers like SOLUM, such as Alcméon, Diconium, Juniper Networks, and more.

The EHI Retail Institute is a scientific institute dedicated to researching topics relevant to the future of retailing, offering individual research projects to address specific problems. The members of EHI include international retail companies and their industry associations, manufacturers of consumer and capital goods, and various service providers.



SOLUM Makes Connections at EHI Connect 2022