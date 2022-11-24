NANO TO RELEASE 10TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM “NOXIE” INC. OP THEME FOR TV ANIME “THE FRUIT OF EVOLUTION 2 ON FEB 8, 2023!
EINPresswire.com/ -- N.Y born Japanese Singer NANO with a favorite of anime fans around the world, will release her new album "NOIXE" (read: noise) on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday), marking the 10th anniversary of her major label debut in 2012.
The album title, "NOIXE", is a reference to the 10th (X) anniversary and the meaning of "the sound that comes out of nano". Songs on the album include "Evolution," the opening theme for a new season of the TV anime "The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made” scheduled to start airing in January 2023, "CATASTROPHE," the opening theme for the anime "The Human Crazy University" and the web anime "Artiswitch" collaboration song " Happiness", as well as original songs that challenged the collaboration with various creators and anime cover songs with NANO's unique arrangement, which can be said to be the starting point of her debut.
RELEASE
New Album: NOIXE
Release Date: February 8, 2023
COCX-419452 2 CDs set
JPY 4,400
-DISC1-
《Evolution》Lyrics：NANO Music & Arrangement: Yugo Saito
OP Theme song for a new season of TV anime “The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made”
《CATASTROPHE》Lyrics：NANO Music & Arrangement：Shin Manahiro
TV Anime “Human Crazy University” OP Theme song
《Happiness》Lyrics：NANO Music & Arrangement：Shin Manahiro
WEB Anime “Artiswitch” Collaboration Songs and more…
＜DISC2＞
・TWO-MIX《TRUTH～A Great Detective of Love～》Arrangement：Shin Manahiro and other Anime Songs Covers
A new season of TV anime “The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made”
starts airing from January 2023 on TV Tokyo and others
OFFICIAL HP：https://shinkanomi-anime.com/
OFFICIAL Twitter：https://twitter.com/shinkanomianime
OFFICIAL TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@the_fruit_of_evolution2
OFFICIAL YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMTR3fVhdEQSzrWQasraS9Q
About NANO
Born in N. Y. In 2010, NANO began sharing English covers of Japanese songs on sites such as YouTube and quickly received positive response from viewers around the world.
In March 2012, NANO made a professional debut with the release of a 1st album “nanoir” ranked in 10th in the Daily Oricon Charts on the first day of release.
In 2013, NANO held a first Live Concert “Remember Your Color” at the Shinkiba Studio Coast, which sold out 2,500 tickets within the first day. In 2015, the 3rd studio album “Rock on” was released, which reached 4th on the Oricon Daily Charts, creating a big movement in the field of J-POP A Zepp Live Tour followed quickly after, and since then, she has been actively participating in festivals and holding concerts both in Japan and internationally. In 2020, she released her first album "I", and in the same year, she held a live stream event which was listened to not only in Japan but also in the U.S., Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, and other Asian countries, as well as France, Germany, the U.K., and other European countries, connecting people around the world through music. She has just released her latest Single CATASTROPHE, OP Theme of TV anime “Human Crazy University” October 5, 2022. NANO's original content on YouTube has over 100 million total views NANO continues to reach out beyond border.
NANO HP：https://NANONANO.me/
NANO Twitter：https://twitter.com/NANONANO_me
NANO Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/NANONANO_me/
NANO Official YouTube：https://www.YouTube.com/user/officialNANOTV
TV anime “The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made” Trailer