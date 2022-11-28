Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,475 in the last 365 days.

SOLUM takes part in Eurobaustoff Forum’s return

SOLUM Senior Sales Manager Engelbert Knagge talking to Eurobaustoff Forum attendees.

SOLUM Senior Sales Manager Engelbert Knagge talking to Eurobaustoff Forum attendees.

SOLUM Peg Hooks displayed at the Eurobaustoff Forum 2022

SOLUM Peg Hooks displayed at the Eurobaustoff Forum 2022

SOLUM showcased the benefits DIY and hardware stores can get from Newton Electronic Shelf Labels at the Eurobaustoff Forum 2022 held in Cologne, Germany.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eurobaustoff Forum has finally returned to a live setting after two years of conducting the event in a virtual setup. A staggering number of 8,700 participants joined the event at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany from November 13-14, 2022.

SOLUM Europe GmbH took the opportunity to connect with partners and customers during Eurobaustoff Forum 2022. The company demonstrated what SOLUM’s ESL system can offer in the retail trade industry.

Senior Sales Manager Engelbert Knagge, along with other SOLUM experts, showed ESL solutions SOLUM can provide. Attendees got to see digital shelf labels in various sizes and shapes. The SOLUM team demonstrated how DIY, hardware, construction, and building stores can maximize and benefit from an ESL system.

One of the products highlighted in the event is the SOLUM Peg Hook, a solution that allows store associates and shoppers to pull items or articles right over the label. Using this tool minimized the need for using different hooks in the store.

"We are really happy to be here, to meet our partners and customers, and to introduce our latest solutions on electronic shelf labels technologies and demonstrate what they can do,” Knagge says.

Eurobaustoff Forum 2022 was a retail trade fair and exhibit event held from November 13 to 14 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

Hyojin Lee
Solum Europe GmbH
+49 170 9166857
marketing@solumesl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

SOLUM Shares Newton ESL Benefits at Eurobaustoff Forum 2022

You just read:

SOLUM takes part in Eurobaustoff Forum’s return

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.