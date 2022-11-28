SOLUM takes part in Eurobaustoff Forum’s return

SOLUM Senior Sales Manager Engelbert Knagge talking to Eurobaustoff Forum attendees. SOLUM Peg Hooks displayed at the Eurobaustoff Forum 2022

SOLUM showcased the benefits DIY and hardware stores can get from Newton Electronic Shelf Labels at the Eurobaustoff Forum 2022 held in Cologne, Germany.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eurobaustoff Forum has finally returned to a live setting after two years of conducting the event in a virtual setup. A staggering number of 8,700 participants joined the event at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany from November 13-14, 2022.

SOLUM Europe GmbH took the opportunity to connect with partners and customers during Eurobaustoff Forum 2022. The company demonstrated what SOLUM’s ESL system can offer in the retail trade industry.

Senior Sales Manager Engelbert Knagge, along with other SOLUM experts, showed ESL solutions SOLUM can provide. Attendees got to see digital shelf labels in various sizes and shapes. The SOLUM team demonstrated how DIY, hardware, construction, and building stores can maximize and benefit from an ESL system.

One of the products highlighted in the event is the SOLUM Peg Hook, a solution that allows store associates and shoppers to pull items or articles right over the label. Using this tool minimized the need for using different hooks in the store.

"We are really happy to be here, to meet our partners and customers, and to introduce our latest solutions on electronic shelf labels technologies and demonstrate what they can do,” Knagge says.

Eurobaustoff Forum 2022 was a retail trade fair and exhibit event held from November 13 to 14 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

SOLUM Shares Newton ESL Benefits at Eurobaustoff Forum 2022