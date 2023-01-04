Jordan Kuwait Bank Awarded as Best Corporate and Private Bank Jordan 2022

Jordan Kuwait Bank Awarded for Exceptional Services Jordan Kuwait Bank Awarded as ‘Best Private Bank Jordan 2022’ Jordan Kuwait Bank Awarded as ‘Best Corporate Bank Jordan 2022’

Jordan Kuwait Bank bags twin crowns 'Best Private Bank Jordan 2022' and 'Best Corporate Bank Jordan 2022' for its exceptional banking services.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) was awarded “Best Private Bank Jordan 2022” and “Best Corporate Bank Jordan 2022” by International Business Magazine.

International Business Magazine (IBM) is a Dubai, UAE based publication that endeavors to carve a niche in an already aggressive and competitive world of business and financial award journals. IBM have many essential clients across the globe from Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and the European region as well.

Jordan Kuwait Bank was announced the winner of the awards during IBM’s Grand Annual Awards ceremony held on October 29th, 2022, at the Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai, during which Mr. Zuhdi Jayyousi, Head of Corporate Business Development at JKB accepted both awards.

JKB was awarded the “Best Corporate Bank Jordan 2022” in recognition of its commitment to the local economy, it's proven banking and advisory experience in the market, whereby recording 11% growth in its direct corporate facilities portfolio in 2021, compared to the average 5% growth recorded by Jordanian financial sector. Additionally, JKB has led and supported various mega-projects in different sectors of the country. JKB has also invested in several top-tier technology solutions that enabled the Bank to launch a rich suite of transactional banking products and services across several areas.

The “Best Private Bank Jordan 2022” was awarded to Jordan Kuwait Bank in recognition of the exceptional performance the Private Banking has achieved in terms of Wealth Planning, Asset Management, Discretionary Portfolio Management, and Nondiscretionary/Advisory Portfolio Management. JKB’s Private Banking embraces the latest developments in the finance industry, and evolving cutting-edge technologies, allowing clients to benefit from innovative digital banking services. JKB Private Bank’s expert team works tirelessly to develop products and services customized for clients’ special needs and requirements and create long-term and valuable relationships.

About Jordan Kuwait Bank

Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) is a Jordanian public shareholding company, founded in 1976 as the country’s 5th national commercial bank that has successfully evolved into a major player in the Jordanian banking system over the years with consolidated assets of US$ 4.2 Billion as at the 31 of December 2021.

https://www.jkb.com/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.

https://intlbm.com/