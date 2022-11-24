Proactive news headlines including Jindalee Resources, Alto Metals, Accelerate Resources and Vango Mining

Sydney, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Jindalee Resources Ltd JRL has extended the area of mineralisation at its 100%-owned McDermitt Project in Oregon, USA, by delivering further broad, high-grade lithium hits from an ongoing drilling program with shares trading higher. Click here

has extended the area of mineralisation at its 100%-owned McDermitt Project in Oregon, USA, by delivering further broad, high-grade lithium hits from an ongoing drilling program with shares trading higher. Click here Alto Metals Ltd AME has been rewarded with more high-grade gold during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Sandstone Gold Project's Indomitable camp in WA. Click here

has been rewarded with more high-grade gold during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Sandstone Gold Project's Indomitable camp in WA. Click here Accelerate Resources Ltd AX has soared on identifying numerous outcropping pegmatites in maiden reconnaissance work at East Pilbara Lithium Project in Western Australia, highlighting the potential for lithium mineralisation. Click here

has soared on identifying numerous outcropping pegmatites in maiden reconnaissance work at East Pilbara Lithium Project in Western Australia, highlighting the potential for lithium mineralisation. Click here Vango Mining Ltd VAN has intersected high-grade gold in the latest phase of drilling at the Triple-P and B Zone open pits within the Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West of Western Australia. Click here

has intersected high-grade gold in the latest phase of drilling at the Triple-P and B Zone open pits within the Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West of Western Australia. Click here International Graphite Ltd IG has taken a further step towards becoming a commercial producer of graphite end products by ordering a micronising qualification scale plant to be installed at its downstream processing facilities in Collie, Western Australia. Click here

has taken a further step towards becoming a commercial producer of graphite end products by ordering a micronising qualification scale plant to be installed at its downstream processing facilities in Collie, Western Australia. Click here Aurumin Ltd AUN is expanding the footprint of its Sandstone Gold Operations in WA after entering a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) to acquire the highly prospective Birrigrin Mining Centre from Westar Resources Ltd WSR . Click here

is expanding the footprint of its Sandstone Gold Operations in WA after entering a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) to acquire the highly prospective Birrigrin Mining Centre from Westar Resources Ltd . Click here Peninsula Energy Ltd ( PEN PENMF has completed a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) to restart uranium production operations at the company's flagship Lance Projects in Wyoming, US. Click here

has completed a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) to restart uranium production operations at the company's flagship Lance Projects in Wyoming, US. Click here Greentech Minerals Ltd GTM , which is moving toward an ASX debut, has taken the factors at play in the new critical minerals ‘greenrush' – the insatiable and growing global demand for green energy, and a geopolitical situation that favours production and manufacturing diversification – to create a simple but attractive business case. Click here

, which is moving toward an ASX debut, has taken the factors at play in the new critical minerals ‘greenrush' – the insatiable and growing global demand for green energy, and a geopolitical situation that favours production and manufacturing diversification – to create a simple but attractive business case. Click here Latin Resources Ltd LRS has restarted an extended campaign of fieldwork aimed at defining new drill targets at the high-grade Catamarca Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here

has restarted an extended campaign of fieldwork aimed at defining new drill targets at the high-grade Catamarca Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here Kingwest Resources Ltd KWR has begun testing the Stirling and Pericles deposits at its Menzies Gold Project in the WA Goldfields with a 3,000-metre infill reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign aimed at increasing the grade and continuity of the mineralisation. Click here

has begun testing the Stirling and Pericles deposits at its Menzies Gold Project in the WA Goldfields with a 3,000-metre infill reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign aimed at increasing the grade and continuity of the mineralisation. Click here Stellar Resources Ltd SRZ welcomes the results of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project in western Tasmania, which points to a 16% overall increase in contained tin. Click here

welcomes the results of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project in western Tasmania, which points to a 16% overall increase in contained tin. Click here Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL has delivered 17% more gold than contained in the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its namesake project from the latest grade control drilling in the Upper Armand area in Western Australia. Click here

has delivered 17% more gold than contained in the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its namesake project from the latest grade control drilling in the Upper Armand area in Western Australia. Click here Boadicea Resources Ltd BOA has won two out of three ballots to snap up a lithium-nickel licence near its Bald Hill East Project in WA. Click here

has won two out of three ballots to snap up a lithium-nickel licence near its Bald Hill East Project in WA. Click here Kingston Resources Ltd KSN has delivered a 114% increase in total tonnage to 3.8 million tonnes at 1.29 g/t gold, 19.2 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 1.6% lead and 1.4% zinc from its first update of the mineral resource for the Southern Ore Zone (SOZ) at the Mineral Hill Mine in western New South Wales. Click here

has delivered a 114% increase in total tonnage to 3.8 million tonnes at 1.29 g/t gold, 19.2 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 1.6% lead and 1.4% zinc from its first update of the mineral resource for the Southern Ore Zone (SOZ) at the Mineral Hill Mine in western New South Wales. Click here Cooper Metals Ltd CPM has wrapped up a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at King Solomon and Python copper-gold prospects at the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in north-western Queensland and started an induced polarisation survey (IP). Click here

has wrapped up a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at King Solomon and Python copper-gold prospects at the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in north-western Queensland and started an induced polarisation survey (IP). Click here American Rare Earths Ltd ARR has completed around 75% of its drill program at the Halleck Creek Rare Earths project in Albany County, Wyoming. Click here

has completed around 75% of its drill program at the Halleck Creek Rare Earths project in Albany County, Wyoming. Click here Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE remains on schedule and budget with construction at its fully funded 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

remains on schedule and budget with construction at its fully funded 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Click here Westar Resources Ltd WSR has been busy on the transaction front, picking up an option to acquire the Mindoolah Lithium-Gold Project, adjacent to the Weld Range, 70 kilometres northwest of Cue, WA, while divesting the Gidgee South Project, 60 kilometres north of Sandstone, to Aurumin Ltd AUN . Click here

has been busy on the transaction front, picking up an option to acquire the Mindoolah Lithium-Gold Project, adjacent to the Weld Range, 70 kilometres northwest of Cue, WA, while divesting the Gidgee South Project, 60 kilometres north of Sandstone, to Aurumin Ltd . Click here Marvel Gold Ltd MVL has farewelled non-executive director Andrew Pardey and brought Howard Golden and his track record of success into the position. Click here

has farewelled non-executive director Andrew Pardey and brought Howard Golden and his track record of success into the position. Click here Brookside Energy Ltd BRK is drilling ahead in the intermediate section of the wellbore at the high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin oil and gas-producing region. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com