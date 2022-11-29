Wildlife Photographer, Jim Brown, to Speak During Equine Collaborative International’s November 30th Webinar

Jim Brown will discuss his recent discovery of two deceased wild horses on Federal land and the unanswered questions he has regarding their deaths.

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equine Collaborative International, ECI, presents award winning wildlife photographer Jim Brown, as guest speaker for the upcoming webinar. The Zoom presentation is November 30th at 7:00 P.M. EST. Jim is discussing his recent discovery of deceased wild horses in a Wyoming Federal Herd Management Area. A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation.

Photojournalist Jim Brown has won multiple awards throughout his nature photography career. He is well-known for his striking wildlife and landscape images. Just a few of the awards and recognitions he has received include Nature’s Best Publications Winner, Smithsonian’s Top 5 Wildlife Photographs and National Audubon Photograph Winner.

Jim shares, “For over forty-five years, I enjoyed the nature of the world. Born and raised in the country of the Teton Mountains, Devils Tower, and great high plains, I’ve never been in want of something to photograph. My first camera, given to me by parents on my eleventh birthday, a Kodak Browning, instilled in me a higher love for nature and photography. It started first with my father, who, when I was old enough to follow along, taught me the behavior and habits of wildlife. Throughout my youth, I would spend countless hours in the Wyoming wilderness hunting, fishing, tracking, and photographing nature. After starting a family, I spent several years working during the day and taking photography classes at night. Studying under some of the top photographers of our time, Jay Maisel, Tom Mangelsen, Bill Allard and many more, I’ve worked to bring the life of nature to those who desire to look on the trails less traveled. I spend most of my time now photographing the Wild Horses of Central Wyoming, working to keep them wild and free for generations to come.”

Jim is well experienced with wildlife activity. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an animal damage control specialist and studied under some of the top men in wildlife behavior.

On November 12th, Jim Brown was working with others on a wild horse documentary when he noticed a large group of birds. He writes, “on the high plains, it tells you that life has ended for something and mother nature has sent in the cleaning crew. When I got close, I saw two wild mustangs dead in the sagebrush, side by side. Strange way to die. My first thought was this is an unnatural death scene in nature. Animals don't die side by side in the wide open.

I've lived my whole life out here. In a part of that past life, it was my job to look at livestock kills. I determined what killed it and if the State or Feds were going to pay the rancher. That being said, this wasn't my first rodeo looking at a site like this.

A couple of things that caught my eye were the straight cuts across the foreheads. It was as if someone had taken the ears of both horses for a trophy or bounty. Predators don't cut a clean line. The horses didn't show any damage, no broken legs or other bones that we could tell. Teeth and hoofs tell the story. They were not old horses, and they were in very good condition. Let’s get real. I do not know what happened. But there are some questions that come up in my mind that need to be answered.” He documented his findings with photographs.

Experience leads Jim to ask questions and seek answers to this recent discovery. The ECI webinar is being held to give Jim an opportunity to share this experience with the public.

Barbara Moore, ECI Board of Directors Vice President and Editor of Groundwork, ECI’s quarterly newsletter writes, “I have long admired Jim Brown’s ability to transport people to another place with his photographic images. He captures wildlife, nature, birds, flowers and mountain ranges with an artist’s eye, the patience of a saint and great respect for nature. A visit to his website, High Plains Reflections Gallery, particularly to see his mustang photographs, allows the visitor to see why Jim has taken the step to be a powerful advocate for the horses. He finds the heart of the situation through the lens of the camera, generously shares it and speaks the hard truths without hyperbole.”

Jim will be with ECI again on February 2, 2023 for ‘Art and Advocacy’. He will serve on the panel for The Wild Horse Solutions Summit on April 12, 2023.

ECI invites the public to attend the free Zoom webinar. The Zoom link for Jim Brown is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85815607516?pwd=S1FEZGxBL0l4WUhZbEc3Wm1MZ2JWZz09. The Passcode: HORSE.

The 5900 Club and American Equine Awareness, an advocacy alliance for public land and wildlife preservation, provided this news piece.