Province invests in specialized, rural police services

“We wholeheartedly welcome this unprecedented multi-year investment in the provincial RCMP budget, as it will have a direct impact on delivering public safety to the communities we proudly serve. This commitment from the provincial government provides funding that addresses a number of growing financial pressures and ensures that key areas within our provincial business line, such as core policing, investigative services, emergency deployments, specialized provincial units and programs, proactive community outreach, and training will receive critical support. The funding increase also signals a strong commitment to our police officers and employees who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Jen Ford, president, Union of B.C. Municipalities, Whistler councillor –

“Today’s announcement is excellent news for communities and will strengthen policing services throughout the province. Local governments have been calling for renewed provincial investment to restore RCMP staffing levels, and this commitment will achieve that goal. Increased resources for specialized units will also provide critical support to municipal police forces by targeting complex and organized crime. These new measures support work hand-in-hand within the Safer Communities Action Plan to provide a comprehensive renewal of protective services in our province.”

Leonard Krog, mayor, Nanaimo –

“Community safety and security is top of mind for people in Nanaimo. We are glad that the B.C. government is investing in the safety of our community and the safety of nearby towns by ensuring the RCMP detachment is fully staffed and serving the people in our region. As a medium-sized municipality with more than 102,000 people, we will benefit from the regional resource, BC Highway Patrol and provincial specialized investigative team increases, which means faster response times for people in trouble, for businesses in need and for reviving public confidence in our public-safety system.”

Mike Hurley, mayor, Burnaby –

“This foundational investment in community safety will provide the police with the resources they need to keep people safe here in Burnaby and across the province. From faster response times to being able to recruit more diverse officers, this investment will have an immediate positive impact on our growing city.”