Watershed security ‘what we heard’ report available online

CANADA, November 23 - British Columbians’ feedback about the watershed security strategy and fund being developed in partnership between the Province and Indigenous Peoples is now available.

In January 2022, British Columbians were asked to comment on a discussion paper about the strategy and that feedback is online in a "what we heard" report.

This report is the latest step in the ongoing development of the strategy, which will help guide enhanced management and protection of B.C.’s water resources and watersheds through collaboration with First Nations, local communities and individual British Columbians.

Maintaining healthy watersheds is vital to ensure that good-quality water is available to support ecosystems, economies, cultures and communities throughout British Columbia. Healthy watersheds are also important for reducing the risks and effects of floods, droughts and wildfires, and for increasing protection against such events in a changing climate.

Integrating the watershed security strategy with B.C.’s Wild Salmon Strategy and its first-ever coastal marine strategy will address how B.C. stewards the ecosystems that species, such as wild salmon, rely upon.

The watershed security strategy and fund will provide a roadmap for watershed resilience and financial support for projects that help achieve these goals.

The Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship will continue to develop the watershed security strategy and fund in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, including the B.C.-First Nations Water Table, and in collaboration with local governments, stakeholders and interest groups.

The next steps in the strategy’s development include the release of an intentions paper, which will be informed by the public feedback received to date and will outline potential priority actions for government to improve watershed health. People will be invited to comment on the intentions paper in early 2023.

Quick Facts:

  • Development of a watershed security strategy and fund was initiated by George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
  • In April 2022, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship was established to co-develop a vision for land, water and resource management with First Nations, to improve land-use decision-making and benefit all British Columbians.
  • As part of its mandate, the ministry is developing the watershed security strategy and fund.

Learn More:

The “what we heard report” is available online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/watershedsecurity/  

The watershed security engagement: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/watershedsecurity/

