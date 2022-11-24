NGAUTA COMMUNITY LEADERS ACKNOWLEDGE AWARENESS ON MRD MANDATES, KEY REFORMS

Ngauta Community leaders in Temotu VATUD Constituency has acknowledged the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for reaching out to them.

This was after MRD Principal Communication and Public Relations Officer Andrew Fanasia Jnr. held a public awareness on the vision and mandates of the Ministry and the purpose of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme on Sunday 30th October 2022 at Ngauta Village, Taumako Islands.

MRD’s vision is to make sure that “all Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.”

Mr Fanasia was accompanying VATUD constituency office team during delivery of CDF projects in the constituency when he conducted the important awareness.

“This awareness is an eye opener for us,” a community leader David Donald said.

He said such awareness is very important for our rural people to make sure they are informed and educated on the services and programmes that government continue to deliver through the CDF programme.

“Not only that but making sure our people are informed on how CDF is administered is so important because CDF is a public fund and as taxpayers, we have the right to know how it is utilized towards improving our rural livelihoods.”

Mr. Fanasia in his presentation talked on some of the key reforms that MRD is currently undertaking, one of which is the development of the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy.

He explained to Ngauta villagers that this policy (SICD) once approved by Cabinet and implemented will pave the way for MRD with the support of the current government to amend the 2013 CDF Act.

“This is good news to us rural people. If our government and MRD is serious about rural development we want to see these key reforms must happen,” Mr. Donald said.

Mr. Donald on behalf of his people in Ngauta Village told Mr Fanasia that they support the key reforms that MRD is undertaking and the development of the new SICD policy.

A Ngauta village elder asking questions during the awareness.

Meanwhile, the villagers expressed that they have both the land and sea resources, but they need the government to reach down to their level and talk to them on how they can utilise their resources to make development happen in Duff Islands.

“We have no major economic activities here. We struggle every day to at least earn little money to help our children in schools and various education institutions in the country.

“We need tangible development on our Islands. We need to utilise our rich sea resources, not only for Duff Islands but the whole of Temotu VATUD Constituency,” they expressed.

Mr. Donald a community leader in Ngauta Village further expressed that to see government officers coming down to their level and talk to the rural people about our government activities and programs is not only commendable but implies that they (Ngauta villagers) are part of the government and are still embraced by the government in its rural development determinations towards improving rural livelihoods.

“Our community is so privileged to host you (Andrew) tonight and shared what our government through MRD is doing towards improving social and economic livelihoods of our rural people.

“We really appreciate this kind of visit and would like to thank your Minister Hon. Duddley Kopu and Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu for ensuring that you visited our village and not only that but most importantly information shared through the awareness is really helpful and make us understand the mandates of MRD and the true purpose of CDF,” he expressed.

Mr. Donald also thanked their Constituency Office and their Member of Parliament Honourable Freda Tuki for their continuous support towards rural development aspirations of VATUD despite the challenges faced.

At the same time Mr. Andrew acknowledged Ngauta chiefs, community leaders, women leaders, youths and children for their time and keen interests to know more about what the ministry is doing through the implementation of the CDF programme and the execution of government rural development policies to advancing rural development across the country.

Some of Ngauta village women attending the awareness.

MRD Communication & Public Relations Officer making a presentation about MRD roles & functions during the awareness at Ngauta village, Taumako Islands (Duff Islands).

One of Ngauta village elder spoke during the awareness.

MRD Officer Andrew Fanasia with two Lata Health Officers (far end) and MV Vatud Star Captain (2nd left) during the awareness at Ngauta village.

– MRD Press