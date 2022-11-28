Miracles Annual Holiday Tea Honors 200 Women Who Helped to Change the Lives of Critically-Ill Children
Members of female-led 360 Miracle Giving Circles came together to celebrate another successful year of providing vital support to member families
...these philanthropic women have helped to raise more than $170K, with 100% of their annual donations going directly to programs like our Holiday Baskets that bring so much joy to member families.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, November 9th, 200 like-minded women gathered together in celebration of the annual 2022 360 Miracle Holiday Tea at Silverado, California’s Rancho Las Lomas. Established by the California-based non-profit Miracles for Kids, 360 Miracle women’s Giving Circles leverage the power of female relationships to make a lasting impact on the lives of vulnerable families struggling to care for a critically-ill child.
— Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO, Autumn Strier
“Our annual holiday tea is a wonderful opportunity to honor the many women who make our 360 Miracle Giving Circle such a huge success,” shares Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “Together, these philanthropic women have helped to raise more than $170K, with 100% of their annual donations going directly to programs like our Holiday Baskets that bring so much joy to member families.”
Guest speaker Dr. Laura Purdy - known as “America’s Favorite Doctor,” an Army Veteran, and mother of four - shared about the importance of supporting families and caregivers who are caring for sick children. The event also included a presentation by former Miracles family Suzanne and Zoey Hunter. Zoey was diagnosed with cancer at age four, and her mother sought vital support from Miracles for Kids to help provide basic needs so that their family could focus on healing. Today, Zoey is thriving at 18 years old and in college, she sent a very moving heartfelt thank you video that aired at the Tea. Both she and Suzanne are immensely grateful for Miracles’ programs.
Original floral arrangements and decor provided by Chris Lindsay Designs adorned the tables, each featuring regal pink roses that created a glamorous setting perfect for connection. The event also showcased a nine-foot holiday tree decorated by the designer, which was included in the opportunity drawing. A live musical performance by Bridgerton-inspired classical violin players set a sophisticated backdrop as attendees were invited to “adopt” from a selection of families participating in the Holiday Basket of Miracles program.
Miracles for Kids offers a very special thank you to the heart-centered brands who made generous donations for the opportunity drawing, such as:
Beauty products from Manna Kadar Beauty
Swimwear from Swiminista
Jewelry from Gorjana
A gorgeous candy diamond bag from Me and My Girls
Product from IZO Tequila
A two night stay at the Inn at the Mission
A two night stay at the Surf & Sand Hotel in Laguna Beach
A diamond necklace from Jean Jacques
A truSculpt® beauty treatment from Dr. Jennifer Armstrong at ArmstrongMD
“It’s an honor to be part of a growing network of compassionate women making a difference for low-income families who are fighting for their children’s lives. Please reach out to us to see how you can be the miracle for our families in need,” shares Laura Collins, 360 Miracle Development Officer-Community Engagement.
Visit MiraclesForKids.org to see how you can “be the miracle” this holiday season - volunteer time or “adopt” one of 300-plus member families and provide a Holiday Basket of Miracles to those in need. Join a women's Giving Circle at 360 Miracle and turn your monthly girls’ night into something that will make a difference in the lives of critically-ill children - learn more at 360Miracle.org.
About Miracles for Kids:
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder and CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
