Magniclipper to launch on Kickstarter in Early 2023.

This new product MAGNICLIPPER is designed by Robocart Innovation and Design Enhancement (RIDE - division of Robocart.ai Inc.) team which makes never seen or used products and is manufactured by CGX Medical Inc, a premium medical and healthcare device company with next-generation technology. RIDE plans to launch a series of products, the first of which is Magniclipper. Robocart.ai is a e-commerce company incorporated in the United States that markets products through its e-commerce portals

We introduce you to Magniclipper, a premium high-quality Magniclipper surgical grade precision Nail Clipper with a 180-degree swivel head and a magnifying lens set at a fixed angle for high-precision cutting.

Magniclipper is scheduled to launch on Kick starter in Early 2023. This new product MAGNICLIPPER is designed by Robocart Innovation and Design Enhancement (RIDE - division of Robocart.ai Inc.) team which makes never seen or used products and is manufactured by CGX Medical Inc, a premium medical and healthcare device company with next-generation technology. RIDE plans to launch a series of products, the first of which is Magniclipper. Robocart.ai is a e-commerce company incorporated in the United States that markets products through its e-commerce portals in the US and Canada ( www.robocart.ai and www.robocart.ca)

About MAGNCILIPPER (www.magniclipper.com)

When it comes to personal caring tasks, nail cutting is one of the most crucial, yet tasking parts, fortunately with technology, many have spoken about personal care to a fault but nail clippers have remained just the same. Traditional nail clippers require a firm passion which makes it difficult to cut nails, especially for babies and seniors as hands become shaky. Further, different people are required to have different angles which a conventional nail clipper cannot do, this becomes a bigger challenge when it's far from the eyes, and vision is affected while clipping your toes nails. To address this visibility, professional caregivers and some parents have to use a magnifier. For precise clipping, special critical trimmers and hard toe trimmers may be required, at MagniClipper, we use the power of mechatronics, a transformation of ideas, and state-of-the-art manufacturing to solve the aging problem for your hygiene. We have put this into action to identify your pain point in nail clipping and we are working meticulously to extensively test the prototype. To roll out a massive production, we are looking for your support. We hope to solve the problem by creating a “unique all-in-one” nail clipper so that you enjoy professional nail clipping and provide you the next level of user experience. We introduce you to a magniclipper, a nail clipper with a magnifying glass, and a 180-degree swivel head, it lets you clip at the right angle and get that perfect shape. The magnifying glass helps in precision cutting with a finer view to remove fine jagged edges without accidentally hurting them. With the surgical grade swivel head and surgical stainless steel blades, you can comfortably clip nails at different angles with both hands and with minimal pressure. Let us revolutionize your clipping experience plus save money spent on professional manicurists.

We highlight some of the reasons why you would rather choose magniclipper.

Magnified Clipping for better clarity, safety and precision: Clipping nails is the biggest problem when it is further from the eyes and vision is affected. This is solved by using hard surface molded adjustable magnifying glass for crisp images of objects away from the eyes. The lens has a locking mechanism to hold the lens at a crystal clear angle and provide sturdy experience without flipping.

180-degree surgical grade stainless steel Swivel Head for easy clipping: Angels and circular shapes are difficult to cut when the standard nail clipper has a rigid head. A 180 degree swivel head with surgical sharpness allows a smooth changeover of angles giving the perfect shape that is missing in standard clippers.

Easy clipping with both hands; Comfortable in both hands: Traditional nail clippers are rigid and difficult to hold by right and left-handed individuals. The swivel head along with circular shape allows easy switching from left to right and vice versa. The lens locking mechanism stops it from flipping over providing proper rigidity and quality experience with clear vision.

Superior Grip/Thumb Holder: Giving thorough pressure and grip: Nail clippers require complex movement and strong squeezing power which often leads the finger to slip off the hand and hurt. Having a thumb holder with a large surface area makes it easier to hold the clipper an any way, making sure your fingers never slip off ever again.

Efficient nail filer; For that perfect nail art: Traditional nail filers are slim and small which makes it difficult to file the nails. The easy-grip thumb folder doubles up as multidirectional filler with a large surface area allowing you to file in any direction with your left and right hands.

Multi-utility Package: More than just a clipper: Nail clippers do not easily have other utilization with an inbuilt bottle opener and keychain; they make it easy to carry around and open your favorite beverages.



Magniclipper (www.magncilipper.com) product comes from CGX Medical Inc www.cgxmedical.com and is the first in a series of never seen unique products series it plans to launch. The product Magniclipper is a patent and trademark pending. The company is focused on premium top-of-line high-quality healthcare devices and products. In the near future we plan to launch a customized Magniclipper with the option of gold or silver plating and custom name engraving making the experience even more personalized.

The product will be sold in a jewelry style black Kraft matt finish box with a gold logo and specifications. With the use of innovative design and sleek finish product plans to provide the next level of user experience.

About Robocart.ai Inc. and RIDE :

The robocart.ai is a company incorporated in United States which markets products through its e-commerce portals in USA and Canada. RIDE (Robocart Innovation and Design Enhancement) team is a division of robocart.ai Inc. RIDE plans to keep bringing patented and trademarked never seen before transformative products like Magniclipperon an ongoing basis. It plans to change consumer behavior with the next level of experience. Since these will be unique products with many customizable options it plans to set up a creative team to take out a quarterly newsletter.

About CGX Medical Inc.

CGX medical is a medical innovation company combining the next generation of technology products and solutions through the use of its own patented applications.

Innovation Driven – We are continuously developing new patents.

Results Orientated – We will develop and produce new products and solutions frequently.

Research Led – Research in areas combining medical science and technology.

