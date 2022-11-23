Fusus Honored with 2022 'ASTORS' Platinum Homeland Security Award

Fusus is recognized for its groundbreaking Real Time Crime Center Platform

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusus today announced it is the recipient of a 2022 'ASTORS' Platinum Homeland Security Award from American Security Today for its innovative Real Time Crime Center platform solution.

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its Seventh Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

An exclusive sold-out event featured at ISC East, well over two hundred representatives of law enforcement, public safety, and industry leaders came together to honor the selfless service of those who stand on the front lines, and those who stand beside them - providing the capabilities and technologies to create a safer world for generations to come.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which came out to discuss comprehensive collaborations between private and public sectors that have led to developing intelligence and technologies which serve to protect our nation.

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

Fusus was selected for building the first truly open Real-Time Crime Center (RTC3), which empowered law enforcement and public safety agencies to choose the hardware and software solutions that fit their needs best. The Fusus RTC3 platform's video intelligence and map-based awareness interface serves as the central hub for law enforcement agencies' full-scale, public safety technology.

Fusus brings all personnel and emergency operations centers under a unified umbrella that aggregates video and data, and directly integrates with 911- Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems, enabling agencies to communicate and inform officers and units in the field via the native FususOPS app, to coordinate their resources and responses timely and efficiently in real-time.

Law enforcement users also have the ability to integrate AI and privately-owned cameras upon permission, gunshot detection systems, automated license plate readers, a multi-media crime tips text messaging system, building floor plans, location alerts for responding officers, and a host of other utilities available on the unified public safety platform.

"We are honored to be recognized by American Security Today's awards committee for our contributions to public safety and the work we do with our trusted law enforcement partners," said Chris Lindenau, CEO of Fusus. "This award is a clear indication that the Fusus RTC3 platform is unique in its ability to help first responders function with greater operational intelligence in service of the communities they protect."

The Fusus platform is helping agencies solve crime and respond to emergencies in real-time and is protecting communities, residences, schools, and businesses across the country with cutting edge technology. Fusus adds another layer of security and builds an invaluable public safety ecosystem that works collaboratively with law enforcement and their communities.

About Fūsus

Fūsus is the most widely used and trusted Real-Time Crime Center platform in U.S. Law Enforcement. The Fūsus Platform is an open ecosystem that integrates and enhances all public safety and investigations assets. It can integrate with any data source, pull in public and private video feeds, enable video sources with artificial intelligence, integrate ALPR, bodycam, drone, and aircraft feeds, and do it all by utilizing and unifying existing equipment. The Fūsus platform is affordable and scalable for agencies of every size and budget. It enables law enforcement and public safety personnel to function more efficiently and with improved operational intelligence, creating a common operating picture emphasizing officer, citizen, and community safety. To learn more about Fūsus, visit http://www.fusus.com or send an info@fusus.com.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.

To learn more visit http://www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

