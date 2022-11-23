Round Rock Tree Experts to Start Working on Weekends And Holidays
EINPresswire.com/ -- A company well known for working overtime during the weekdays and resting on the holidays and the weekends, Round Rock Tree Experts, earlier today announced that it will begin working on the weekends and the holidays from tomorrow.
“For the longest time now,” said the CEO, “Round Rock Tree Experts has been using the weekends and holidays as days for its employees to rest. However, from tomorrow that will no longer be the case as the company has decided to work even on holidays and weekends.”
The CEO revealed that the decision was made after the company realized that there were also very many tree care requests received on weekends and holidays. He added that complaints from homeowners had also participated in the company making such a decision.
“The tree care requests made on holidays and the weekends are almost the same as those made on weekdays,” said the CEO. “In fact, sometimes the requests on weekends and holidays exceed those of weekdays as that is when most homeowners spend the most time in their homes. These homeowners were forced to wait until Monday to receive the services. Others were forced to make their requests to other tree care companies if the service was needed instantly. Most of these, however, come back complaining after receiving lower quality services compared to what they have been used from Round Rock Tree Experts. The complaints together with the urge to not make homeowners wait for a few days to receive the services, pushed the company to decide to work even on weekends and the holidays.”
To see how Round Rock Tree Experts improve and save trees, visit the company website at: https://www.treeexpertsaustin.com/tree-service-round-rock/
The CEO noted that Round Rock Tree Experts had added more employees to prevent them from overworking.
“Round Rock Tree Experts believes that tired employees can never give tree owners the best,” said the CEO. “Working on weekends and holidays called for the company to choose between two things (overworking the available employees or adding more employees to the company). Round Rock Tree Experts of course chose what will bring more productivity to the company and the homeowners and that is recruiting more employees. The newly-recruited employees have the required experience and have proven to understand every niche of trees fully. Therefore, homeowners should not be scared when the company sends new faces to help them improve their trees.”
The CEO revealed that Round Rock Tree Experts had purchased more tools and types of equipment.
“Adding more employees called for Round Rock Tree Experts to add more tools and types of equipment,” said the CEO. “This was very essential as the decision to work on weekends and holidays translated to more work to handle. This will help to prevent the employees from waiting for each other to finish with the tools so that another team can use them and hence timely delivery of tree services.”
The CEO urged homeowners in Round Rock and its suburbs to take advantage of the new Round Rock Tree Experts schedule to place as many bookings as possible.
“Now that homeowners are not limited by time or day to place their bookings with Round Rock Tree Experts,” said the CEO, “the company expects to receive endless tree care requests. These, the company promises to deliver in time and give the clients the best results.”
Round Rock Tree Experts office is located at 201 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX 78664, United States. Homeowners can also contact the company at +1 512-641-5507 or sales@treeexpertsaustin.com.
Ford Isaias
