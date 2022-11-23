Lincoln Tree Service Pros Introduces Its New Managing Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- After the former managing director retired, Lincoln Tree Service Pros, earlier today introduced its new managing director.
“After very many years of working with Charles (former managing director),” said the CEO, “a time for him to rest had arrived. Notably, Charles was suffering from asthma and it was therefore thoughtful for Lincoln Tree Service Pros to give him a retirement. Immediately after his retirement, the company's search for a new managing director began. It was successful as today, Lincoln Tree Service Pros, is here to introduce James as the new managing director. He joined the company earlier last week.”
The CEO revealed that Lincoln Tree Service Pros had tried to ask James to work with the company earlier but the request was turned down. He added that James was turning down the requests because he did not know much about the company.
“Lincoln Tree Service Pros has been wishing to work with James for the longest time,” said the CEO. “The company had sent a request to James asking for collaboration when the company was only a year old. Unluckily, the request was turned down. The team didn’t give up and sent yet another request, 5 years later. This too was turned down. 25 years later, when the company needed a new managing director, he was the first person the company contacted. Luckily, this time he accepted the request.”
“After the first meeting with James,” said the CEO, “the team curiously asked James why he was turning down the company's request for him to join the team. He responded that he did not want to be associated with a company that he did not know so well. However, he confirmed that recently he has heard a lot of positives about Lincoln Tree Service Pros out there, and after doing background research he found out it was true hence agreeing to work with the company.”
The CEO revealed that James was expected to bring a lot of growth to Lincoln Tree Service Pros.
“James is the best-known researcher in California,” said the CEO. “He has been to very many countries in the world, to research about trees. He also has a connection with many research companies and he has promised to help Lincoln Tree Service Pros partner with one of the best research companies. This will help the company to get first-hand research information on trees, hence easily helping homeowners deal with emerging infections. Also, James understands weather prediction better, therefore, the company can now easily make quick decisions on the right tree care practice to be carried out at a given time. This translates to 100% successful tree care services.”
The CEO also noted that James is a very learned person and hence his qualification for the managing director position.
“James boasts a degree in office administration and hence understands everything about a managing director,” said the CEO. “He also has a degree in mass communication and hence boasts high communication skills. What’s more? He is a qualified arborist. These, together with his over 30 years experience as a managing director make him the best fit for Lincoln Tree Service Pros.”
The CEO noted that with the addition of James to the team, homeowners should expect very high-quality services.
“So far, no tree care company has beaten Lincoln Tree Service Pros as the best tree care company in Burbank,” said the CEO. “Now that James is part of the team, homeowners should expect magic. However, the magic will only happen if the homeowners placed their bookings with Lincoln Tree Service Pros. They, therefore, should get in touch with the company immediately.”
Lincoln Tree Service Pros is located at 112 Flocchini Cir, Lincoln, CA 95648, United States. Homeowners can also contact the company at +1 916-304-1599 or sales@placertreeservice.com.
