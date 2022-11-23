SELECT GROUP REAL ESTATE SERVICES WELCOMES 1ST CHOICE REALTY TO CENTURY 21 SELECT REAL ESTATE
Redefining Real Estate with each exceptional customer experience.”NORTHERN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Select Group Real Estate Services is excited to announce that Century 21 Select Real Estate has merged with 1st Choice Realty in Corning, California, owned by Teresa Smith, who now joins the Century 21 Select family. The office in Corning is now added to the “Northern Region” of Century 21 Select offices, which already include Orland, Chico, Paradise, Gridley, and Oroville. Teresa brings with her Brittany Winchester, a top-producing Corning REALTOR®, who will continue in her current role as Real Estate Agent and Property Manager, and Zuri Bautista as their Office Administrator.
— Dan Jacuzzi, CEO
Teresa Smith opened the doors of 1st Choice Realty in July, 2005, representing clients in residential, commercial, agricultural, and investment properties, based in the Corning area but working and selling throughout the North State, including Chico, Orland, Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Cottonwood, Richfield, and Oroville. Teresa also accommodates her clients’ need for Property Management, which includes her professional management of Residential and Commercial units. She has now merged that part of her business with Select Property Management.
Throughout the years, Teresa has built a reputation as a well-respected professional REALTOR® and has created a business supported by long-standing clients and community attachment. We are determined to carry on Teresa’s tradition of exceptional service in caring for her clients and friends with even more support provided by our strong and wide-spread team of Real Estate experts within Century 21 Select.
Corning is a beautiful and active community, known as the Olive Capitol of the World, with gorgeous rural countryside surrounding the quaint and bustling downtown. We are proud to occupy the office of the former 1st Choice Realty, now named Century 21 Select, at 1607 Solano Street in Corning, where people can find the same quality and respectful service as always, with even greater reach and innovative Real Estate programs to help Buyers and Sellers through creative financing, property improvements, guaranteed loans, and other features that are available to clients of Century 21 Select.
About Century 21 Select Real Estate:
Century 21 Select Real Estate is the leading Real Estate company in Central and Northern California with over 30 offices in the area. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide.
About Select Group Real Estate Services:
Select Group Real Estate Services began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, the organization is home to 7 companies with over 50 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe, and Northern Nevada. Over the past four decades, Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns, by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.
Doug Love and Shelinda Bryant
Century 21 Select Real Estate
+1 5303456618
email us here