CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bexar County, members of the Sextortion Unit, Child Exploitation Unit (CEU), and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Arturo Angel Contreras Santos on October 19 on two counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators also executed a search warrant at Santos’s home where numerous electronic devices were seized for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. The case was received as a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline report indicating Santos was sexually extorting a child on a social media platform.

In Bexar County, David Christopher Tanner-Torres was arrested on October 18 for possession of child pornography. Following Child Exploitation Unit investigators executing a search warrant at Tanner-Torres’s residence, Tanner-Torres consented to a non-custodial recorded interview and confessed to the online accounts and to downloading, viewing, and possessing child pornography. Multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. This case was received as multiple National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline reports involving the uploading of child pornography to an online account.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bell County, Daquan Weatherly was arrested on October 27 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring technical violations. Weatherly was previously adjudicated as a juvenile of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to seven years of court ordered probation. Probation was later revoked, and Weatherly was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In Bexar County, Faustino Garcia was arrested on October 27 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated kidnapping for a ransom or reward. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Sean Brown was arrested on October 25 on two outstanding warrants revolving around trafficking and child labor as well as family violence. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with this arrest.

In Bexar County, Leigh Nash was arrested on October 24 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to appear when subpoenaed. Nash was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Bexar County, Oscar Estrada was arrested on October 20 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a public servant. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Heriberto Benavides, Jr. was arrested on October 19 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring monitoring violations. Benavides was previously convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and sentenced to ten years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Benavides was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Bexar County, Benjamin Aguilera was arrested on October 19 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Phillip Sparks was arrested on October 18 on two outstanding warrants for indecency with a child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Michael Garza was arrested on October 17 for violating the terms of his parole by being ejected from mandatory sex offender treatment classes. Garza was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In Brazoria County, Tony Ray Soria, a confirmed Tango Houston gang member, was arrested on October 31 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Soria was previously convicted of indecency with a child by contact and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Brazoria County, James Alan Buttles was arrested on October 18 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Burleson County, Stephone Everline was arrested on October 27 on an outstanding warrant for assault. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with this arrest.

In Butte County, California, Chase James Brooks was arrested on October 20 by the Chico Police Department for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Information leading to Brooks’s arrest was provided by the OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Brooks was previously sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault of a child.

In Collin County, Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, a confirmed Gangster Disciples gang member, was arrested on October 17 on an outstanding warrant for terroristic threats. The arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Euless Police Department.

In Comal County, Marc Jamison was arrested on October 25 on an outstanding warrant for trafficking of persons. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with this arrest.

In Comal County, Luis Alvarez was arrested on October 17 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Dallas County, Luis Abrego was arrested on October 20 for two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Abrego was previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to ten years of probation.

In Galveston County, Kemal Kayaner was arrested on October 28 on an outstanding warrant for money laundering. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Galveston County, Nathan Munoz was arrested on October 27 as a result of a request for assistance from HSI-Galveston who was investigating Munoz for possession and distribution of child pornography. A search warrant was executed in Galveston in a combined operation with HSI, Galveston Police SWAT, and USMS Task Force Members. At the time of the search warrant, Munoz was found in possession of 14 firearms, 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 5000 bullets, $2940 cash, level four body armor, approximately 20 data storing devices, and soft body armor. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Galveston County, Richard Murray, a confirmed Bloods gang member, was arrested on October 27 on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Galveston County, Isaac Sweed, a confirmed Chances Make Champions gang member, was arrested on October 21 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Galveston County, Michael Lee Mullins was arrested on October 20 for violating the terms of his parole by obtaining a new charge. Mullins was previously convicted of assault and sentenced to six years in prison. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Galveston County, Clyde Bryan Bruton, a confirmed Westside Bloods gang member, was arrested on October 18 on an outstanding warrant for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. At the time of arrest, Bruton was in possession of approximately 3.2 grams of cocaine and a subsequent new charge for possession of a controlled substance was filed. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Galveston County, Donovan William Tribble was arrested on October 18 on outstanding warrants for evading arrest, false alarm or report, and theft. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Guadalupe County, Santos Sanchez, Jr., a confirmed Mexican Mafia gang member, was arrested on October 25 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring technical violations. Sanchez was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Guadalupe County, Jemie Kamanzi was arrested on October 24 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Guadalupe County, Ndayishimye Imani was arrested on October 24 on several outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery, assault that caused bodily injury, and evading arrest. Imani fled during the initial apprehension attempt and, after a brief pursuit by foot, was located in a field nearby and apprehended. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Donnie Lee Fobbs was arrested on October 28 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Gary Gonzales was arrested on October 26 for failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Gonzales was previously convicted of statutory rape and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Harris County, Luis Cruz, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on October 24 by personnel with the United States Department of State after information leading to Cruz’s arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Cruz had an open federal warrant for forgery or false use of a passport and was previously sentenced to a ten-year suspended prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault. The United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Harris County, William Bradley Willis was arrested on October 20 for failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Willis was previously convicted of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and sentenced to five years of probation.

In Harris County, Charles Dale Reed was arrested on October 19 on an outstanding warrant for possession of child pornography.

In Harris County, Michael Jerome Smith was arrested on October 17 for failing to comply with the terms of his parole by not completing the requirements of his annual mandatory polygraph. Smith was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to ten years in prison. Smith was also convicted of indecency with a child by contact and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In Seminole County, Oklahoma, Crystal Lorraine Husband was arrested on October 19 by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Husband had an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In Smith County, Richard Edward Foster, Jr. was arrested on October 27 on an outstanding warrant for escape. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Tarrant County, Richard Anthony Redd, a confirmed Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member, was arrested on October 27 for violating the terms of his parole by being under the influence of an illegal substance. Redd was previously convicted of attempt to commit capital murder with a deadly weapon and sentenced to life in prison.

In Tarrant County, Tayvien Jaquan Reed was arrested on October 21 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. This arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Bedford Police Department.

In Tarrant County, Esteban Tijerina was arrested on October 17 on outstanding warrants for family violence after having a previous conviction, retaliation, and family violence that included impeding breathing or strangulation. This arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Waxahachie Police Department.

In Travis County, Rose Vasquez Baker was arrested on October 27 on an outstanding warrant for bail violations involving dangerous drugs. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Kim Eugene Cooks was arrested on October 26 on outstanding warrants for failure to comply as a sex offender and family violence where someone was injured. Cooks was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to ten years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Cooks was sentenced to six years in prison. Cooks was also convicted of attempted sexual assault of a child and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Travis County, Roidel Enrique Vivero-Diaz was arrested on October 24 on an outstanding warrant for murder. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with this arrest.

In Travis County, Joseph Minton was arrested on October 19 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Alan Ramos-Sanchez was arrested on October 18 on an outstanding warrant for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Cameron Hampton was arrested on October 17 on outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and evading arrest. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with this arrest.

In Van Zandt County, Julio David Falcon was arrested on October 25 on outstanding warrants for capital murder and aggravated robbery. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force along with the Grand Saline Police Department assisted with the arrest.

In Wichita County, Erick Fitzgerald Johnson was arrested on October 27 by personnel from the Texas Department of Public Safety after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Johnson had three outstanding warrants for indecency with a child.

In Williamson County, Christopher Fisher, a confirmed Bloods gang member, was arrested on October 25 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring technical violations. Fisher was previously convicted of two counts of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions and sentenced to 15 years in prison.