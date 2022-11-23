Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces November MeetingNov02

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (November 2, 2022) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) will meet on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. MT.

The meeting will provide an update on broadband project planning proposals and a public comment period.

IBAB was created by the Idaho Legislature in 2021, via the passage of HB127. The board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, the Idaho Senate and the private sector, appointed by the Governor. Recently, the board established the Idaho Broadband Strategic Plan, which supports the board’s vision that Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable broadband infrastructure.

Interested parties and members of the public can watch the meeting remotely. In-person seating will be available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

Watch the meeting remotely here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

