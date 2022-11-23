PennDOT Working to Reopen Two Lanes of Traffic on Route 150 in Bellefonte

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers of a lane closure on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte. Due to a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill Streets, Route 150 in the area remains restricted to one lane, with southbound traffic moving through the area in the northbound lane.

In order to restore two-way traffic, PennDOT plans to begin work Monday, November 28 on a temporary repair. Throughout the week, PennDOT Centre County Maintenance will place temporary shoring and install a rock buttress for slope stabilization. This work

will take place under the one-way traffic condition and is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

Until temporary work is finished, northbound traffic remains detoured at Stoney Batter Road and is using Route 144 to High Street, and then returning to Route 150.

Once two lane traffic is restored, the roadway will remain open until a more permanent repair can take place in spring of 2023. The sidewalk in this area will remain closed in the interest of public safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013

