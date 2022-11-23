Construction Activities Scheduled Next Week in Philadelphia

11/23/2022

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled next week in Philadelphia.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Woodland Avenue and Edgewood Street for curb and guiderail installation;

Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Avenue between Hunting Park Avenue and 33rd Street for crack sealing operations;

Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Wissahickon Avenue between Hunting Park Avenue and Clapier Street for crack sealing operations;

Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Broad Street (Route 611) between Hamilton Street and Indiana Avenue for crack sealing operations;

Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between Evans Street and the Bucks County line for crack sealing operations;

Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Grant Avenue between Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) and State Road for crack sealing operations;

Thursday, December 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) between the Interstate 76 and the Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges for bridge inspection;

Saturday, December 3, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound City Avenue between the Kelly Drive and I-76 interchanges for bridge inspection; and

Saturday, December 3, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) ramp to eastbound I-76 for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

