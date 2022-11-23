Pennsylvania's Parks and Forests Become Art

Bring the color and get to know PA's state parks and forests with the latest monthly paint-by-number offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November’s unique paint-by-number template by PPFF’s volunteer artist Melodie Schwarz-Higgins is now available for download on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s (PPFF) website: https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/education/water-and-forested-ecosystems/paint-by-number/

The paint-by-number template is an exceptional way for individuals and families to connect with Pennsylvanian landscapes on a different level.

“My goal as an artist is to make nature accessible to everyone through art and hope that, as people connect with the natural world, they will be inspired to appreciate and protect our amazing resources” shared Schwarz-Higgins.

November’s design is inspired by a Ricketts Glen State Park photo snapped by Tasha Ferris. Continuing with PPFF’s 2022 focus on clean water and forested ecosystems, this month’s do-it-yourself painting features a stunning water scene filled with life and color.

Do-it-yourself painting templates are appropriate for all skill levels and can be downloaded and printed to make a work of art in your own home. Along with the example painting and do-it-yourself template comes a few fun facts about what the photo is capturing to spread the message of clean water.

There are many templates available. Simply click on your preferred image for a downloadable paint-by-number sheet and accompanying color key. Find them here!

“The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation appreciates the work of Melodie to inspire the exploration of the reciprocal relationship between nature and art. These fun pieces are sure to inspire you to pick up a brush and to go outside,” said Marci Mowery, Foundation President. “We invite you to take a photo of your painting once it’s complete. Share it on social media and tag PPFF to help spread the word about the importance of clean water!”

About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

