Governor Lujan Grisham concludes time at U.N. Climate Conference in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Gov. Lujan Grisham concluded a successful itinerary at COP27, representing New Mexico on the world stage alongside international climate leaders.

The governor participated in discussions with U.S. leadership including White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

“We’re never done learning from the state of New Mexico,” National Climate Advisor Zaidi said during a panel discussion, in reference to the recently proposed Environmental Protection Agency methane rules. The agency heavily modeled its rule after New Mexico’s nationally leading oil and gas regulations. He also highlighted New Mexico’s contributions to nationwide efforts to cap abandoned oil and gas wells.

The governor also discussed the effort underway between Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to create a multi-state clean hydrogen hub and the growth in innovation in New Mexico and around the country as a result of investments in clean energy and sustainability.

“I was incredibly proud to showcase our state’s efforts to take meaningful and lasting steps to combat climate change,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico is a clear leader in the climate space and others are following our lead.”

Climate action remains a key priority of the Lujan Grisham administration, and state leadership is developing a robust package of budgetary and legislative priorities for the upcoming legislative session that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Video of several of the governor’s public events at COP27 can be found below.

The Future is Now: States Supercharging Climate Action Across America

U.S. Energy Earthshots: Decadal Goals to Power the Clean Energy Transition (begins at 8:18)