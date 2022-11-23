TDOC Staff Give Back To Their Communities

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) staff from across middle Tennessee visited several non-profit organizations from Tullahoma to Nashville this month to give back to the communities where they live and serve.

Probation/Parole Officers from TDOC’s District 40 Office in Davidson County dropped off 70 bags of food at Luke 14:12 - a local non-profit that provides free meals to the hungry, homeless, and working poor families in Nashville. Each bag contained non-perishable food items that could be used to make Thanksgiving dinner including boxed stuffing, canned yams, chicken/turkey broth, instant potatoes, cake mix, cornbread mix, macaroni and cheese, and canned fruit.

“It’s important for us to give back because we want to be active in the communities that we serve and protect. Also, it assists us with being visible to the public, and showing that we are trying to make a positive impact within our communities,” said District 40 Probation Parole Manager, Candace Vaughn.

On the same day, cadets enrolled in Basic Probation Parole Officer Training at the Tennessee Corrections Academy in Tullahoma worked with the Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) to help remedy a need in their community. The class donated 27 emergency cold weather kits to TPD after hearing officers had nothing to offer homeless people during the winter months. The kits included an emergency blanket, hat, gloves, handwarmers, food, toiletries, and water.

Additionally, staff at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution donated nine boxes of food to Second Harvest Food Bank holiday drive, and Probation/Parole Officers in the Nashville District 41 Office delivered canned goods to Bellevue Community Food Bank.