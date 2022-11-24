Veritas Global Protection Offers Fully-Electric Plans
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Global Protection is a leading provider of vehicle service contracts in the United States and globally. The company is present on four continents and serves customers in over 20 countries. Veritas offers a wide range of vehicle protection plans, including electric plans. The company has been at the forefront of innovation and is considered one of the first to create vehicle protection plans for electric vehicles.
The company was founded in Kansas by Elijah Norton in the year 2011. With just two employees, the founder decided to capitalize on gaps and weaknesses in the industry at the time.
Elijah had noticed that service providers lacked innovation. They were also not focused on customer service. He took advantage of the opportunity to create innovative vehicle protection plans and simplified auto service contracts.
As service providers used complex legal jargon and technical terms in their auto service contracts, Veritas used simple language in its contracts to ensure customers understood what they were paying for.
Currently, Veritas has over 50 employees and generates almost $100 million in revenue annually.
As electric vehicles started receiving widespread acceptance, Veritas Global Protection was quick to offer coverage for electric vehicles. The company has four types of electric plans to suit the coverage needs of different types of clients. These plans include Drivetrain, Drivetrain deluxe, Preferred, and Premier plans.
Consumers with new vehicles may not need bumper-to-bumper electric plans because their manufacturer warranties offer sufficient protection. However, they still need to buy one of the vehicle protection plans from Veritas Global Protection. This is because even the best manufacturer's warranty has some coverage gaps. These gaps can be filled by purchasing a suitable electric plan.
With every vehicle protection plan, clients can expect to enjoy several benefits. One of the benefits is free roadside assistance. If an electric vehicle malfunctions, Veritas will send an emergency team to offer roadside assistance. Secondly, Veritas Global Protection also undertakes to provide every client with a free rental car to use when their vehicle breaks down.
This exclusionary electric plan covers all electrical and mechanical parts except those listed under the exclusion clauses. This is the best vehicle protection plan to buy for an electric vehicle when the manufacturer's warranty expires.
This inclusionary plan only covers components found in the drivetrain of an electric vehicle. This includes the drive motor, transmission, and drive axles, among other parts. Other electric plans from Veritas include Drivetrain deluxe and the preferred plan. All these plans come with 24-hour roadside assistance and complimentary rental car service for clients to use as their vehicles are getting fixed.
Lacie Jones
The company was founded in Kansas by Elijah Norton in the year 2011. With just two employees, the founder decided to capitalize on gaps and weaknesses in the industry at the time.
Elijah had noticed that service providers lacked innovation. They were also not focused on customer service. He took advantage of the opportunity to create innovative vehicle protection plans and simplified auto service contracts.
As service providers used complex legal jargon and technical terms in their auto service contracts, Veritas used simple language in its contracts to ensure customers understood what they were paying for.
Currently, Veritas has over 50 employees and generates almost $100 million in revenue annually.
As electric vehicles started receiving widespread acceptance, Veritas Global Protection was quick to offer coverage for electric vehicles. The company has four types of electric plans to suit the coverage needs of different types of clients. These plans include Drivetrain, Drivetrain deluxe, Preferred, and Premier plans.
Consumers with new vehicles may not need bumper-to-bumper electric plans because their manufacturer warranties offer sufficient protection. However, they still need to buy one of the vehicle protection plans from Veritas Global Protection. This is because even the best manufacturer's warranty has some coverage gaps. These gaps can be filled by purchasing a suitable electric plan.
With every vehicle protection plan, clients can expect to enjoy several benefits. One of the benefits is free roadside assistance. If an electric vehicle malfunctions, Veritas will send an emergency team to offer roadside assistance. Secondly, Veritas Global Protection also undertakes to provide every client with a free rental car to use when their vehicle breaks down.
This exclusionary electric plan covers all electrical and mechanical parts except those listed under the exclusion clauses. This is the best vehicle protection plan to buy for an electric vehicle when the manufacturer's warranty expires.
This inclusionary plan only covers components found in the drivetrain of an electric vehicle. This includes the drive motor, transmission, and drive axles, among other parts. Other electric plans from Veritas include Drivetrain deluxe and the preferred plan. All these plans come with 24-hour roadside assistance and complimentary rental car service for clients to use as their vehicles are getting fixed.
Lacie Jones
Today's Headline
email us here